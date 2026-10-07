Much-loved Cardiff pub to receive new look after £250,000 makeover

Nation.Cymru staff

A popular pub in the Welsh capital is to reopen with a new look after a sizeable investment.

The Plough in Whitchurch, Cardiff, is closing temporarily for a £250,000 refurbishment and will reopen on October 28 as one of Marston’s Grandstand sports pubs.

The pub closed on October 5 while refurbishment which includes the installation of multiple screens, a new sound system and flexible tiered seating began.

The beer garden will also be refurbished, with new TV screens installed, and customers will be able to order through the Marston’s Order & Pay app.

The pub will be decorated with local sports memorabilia, and is asking the community to share photographs and items to help celebrate the achievements of local sports stars and teams, past and present.

Once reopened, The Plough will show sporting fixtures including football, rugby, cricket, tennis, F1, darts and horse racing. Regulation dartboards and pool tables will return, alongside new competition leagues and free-to-play recreational sessions.

A new Match Day Menu will include hand-held bites such as chicken wings and nachos, and pub favourites such as sausage and mash, fish and chips, grills and burgers. All draught beers will be available in 2-pint cups.

Local sports teams will be able to apply for a Black Card, giving them access to exclusive offers, endless chips on team nights and rewards for celebrating wins.

General Manager Laura Leuty said: “We’re so excited to show off the new and improved pub! With a calendar of sports up ahead, the Plough will be the perfect destination to get involved in a big event atmosphere and soak up the action, especially thanks to some amazing new technology, food and drink offers and events.”

Marston’s said it selected The Plough for the Grandstand transformation due to its involvement with local sports teams, community groups and charities.

The Grandstand concept follows research from CGA’s Value of Live Sports in Pubs and Bars 2023 showing that 8.5 million consumers have watched live sport in pubs, with 86% of fans preferring sports pubs for their atmosphere, better screens and sound, and the chance to connect with friends and family.

Popular Cardiff pubs The Victoria Park Hotel and The Heath Hotel reopened with giant screens and new sports experience under the Grandstand banner earlier this year.

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