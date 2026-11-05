Much-loved Cardiff street food favourite set to open first permanent venue

Amelia Jones

A popular Cardiff street food vendor has announced it is preparing to open its first permanent standalone venue.

Dirty Gnocchi will be taking over the former Hot Pantry site in Pontcanna, following the announcement earlier this week that the much-loved lunchtime spot would be closing its doors for good.

Hot Pantry has been a familiar part of Pontcanna’s food scene for many years, making the news of its closure a disappointment for loyal customers. However, the announcement of its successor has brought some excitement, with Dirty Gnocchi revealing plans to take over the space and give it a new lease of life.

Known for its popular Italian-inspired street food, Dirty Gnocchi plans to bring together the best of Italian and Welsh produce at its new home.

Announcing the new owners of the building, Hot Pantry said on social media: “We are SO excited to finally reveal who will be taking over our little spot at 229 Cathedral Road!

“Please give a huge Pontcanna welcome to Rhys and Laura, the lovely team behind DIRTY GNOCCHI!

“If you haven’t heard of Dirty Gnocchi yet, where have you been?! You absolutely need to give them a follow or pop down to Cardiff Market, where they’re already serving up the most incredible fresh pasta in a cheese wheel and delicious loaded gnocchi!

“And now, they’re bringing something a little different to Cathedral Road!

“Rhys and Laura are creating an exciting new concept – a Welsh Italian Pantry, bringing together their passion for amazing food with something fresh and unique for Pontcanna!

“We won’t give too much away just yet, as the Dirty Gnocchi team will be revealing all their exciting plans over the coming weeks… but trust us, it’s something to look forward to.”

The new venue is expected to offer something for everyone, whether customers are looking for a quick lunch on the go or something delicious to enjoy at home.

Plans include grab-and-go options, freshly prepared hot dishes and ready-to-heat meals, providing an easy dinner option for busy evenings.

Alongside its food offering, the business will also stock a selection of retail products and specially prepared packages for occasions and celebrations.

The move marks an exciting new chapter for Dirty Gnocchi, taking the business from its popular market roots into its first dedicated premises.

The team is currently hoping to open the new Pontcanna venue by January 2027, giving local food lovers plenty to look forward to in the new year.

You can follow their social media here for the latest updates.