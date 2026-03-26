Much-loved city landmark receives ‘big top’ makeover

A makeover of a much-loved city centre outdoor amphitheatre has been completed and is all set for the summer.

A new big-top style canopy has been completed with new flooring and upgraded seating areas to add to improvements to the steps, new handrails and a mains power supply that will mean a return to a programme of shows being staged at the venue in Swansea.

The sail-shaped canopy, created by local company – Gower Sail Shades, will provide shelter to performers, members of the audience and lighting systems while also providing everyone with an outdoor music and entertainment experience.

Elliott King, Cabinet Member for Culture, Human Rights and Equalities said the upgrade is already turning heads among visitors to the attractions and restaurants in the area

He said the upgrade will make it possible to stage more events by community groups as well as budding and professional music and entertainment performers. Interested groups should contact our Special Events team at [email protected] to find out more about opportunities to hire it, alongside its Council programmes.

“Last summer’s Amplitude event at the amphitheatre was a great free weekend out for music lovers. Performers also said they loved it and are looking forward to returning this year under cover.

“The amphitheatre upgrade is part of the council’s ongoing commitment to bring top quality cultural, music and creative events to our city, offering something fresh and different for visitors and locals alike.

Creative industries

Cllr King added: “This addition will significantly extend the venue’s versatility and usability throughout the year, supporting a wider range of cultural and community events, as well as providing a unique outdoor venue in Swansea.

“The Amphitheatre is one of the city’s key assets—an iconic space that plays an important role in our public realm and cultural infrastructure and will help bring new audiences to the area.

“It will complement some brilliant performance spaces we already have around the city, promote and support our creative industries and offer a different kind of audience and performer experience that’s hard to find elsewhere.”

The amphitheatre upgrade has been funded with support from the Business Wales Brilliant Basics initiative and the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme.

The sail canopy was created by Gower Sail Shades with assistance from contractors Andrew Scott Ltd.