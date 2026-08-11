Much-loved classic gets a fresh new twist in touring production coming to Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A major new touring production is coming to Wales this spring, bringing a fresh cast and irreverent new take on a much-loved Jane Austen classic to audiences at the Millennium Centre.

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) by Isobel McArthur after Jane Austen has proved to be one of the most successful touring productions ever and comes to Wales Millennium Centre 13 – 17 April.

This new production will be directed by its writer, Isobel McArthur, winner of the Evening Standard Award, having also won the Olivier Award, and it is unprecedented for a young female writer to jointly win these two prestigious awards.

The cast for this new production is; Georgia May Firth (a Cheshire girl) who returns to Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) but this time in the role of Elizabeth Bennet; Eva Hope (who hails from Watford) will play Jane Bennet, and Lady Catherine de Burgh; from Beverley Roxanne Morgan (a Yorkshire lass) will play Mary Bennet, Lydia Bennet and Mr Gardiner; and from Glasgow Julia Murray will play Mrs Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy; from London Phoebe Marshall will play Charlotte Lucas, Charles Bingley and Miss Bingley. Also joining the company as covers will be Emily Cruz, Grace Farrell and Anastasia Sims-Chin.

This is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s classic love story. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn’t be higher when it comes to romance.

The show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You’re So Vain. It’s the 1800s. It’s party time. Let the ruthless matchmaking begin.

Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) is directed by Olivier and Evening Standard Theatre Award Winner Isobel McArthur. Comedy staging is by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Ryan Joseph Stafford, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Niamh Gaffney for Autograph, choreography by Emily Jane Boyle, assistant director is Finlay Glen, music associate is Shona Murray, assistant choreographer is Tash Holway, costume supervisor is Morag Pirrie, fight director is Claire Llewellyn, production manager is Blair Halliday, company manager is Heather Robertson, deputy stage manager is Jodie Day, assistant stage managers Declan Smith and Laura Walker, sound No. 1 is Toby McFarlane, wardrobe by Rob Bicknell, casting by Marc Frankum.

Big success

Producer David Pugh said: “Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) has become one of the world’s biggest successes, from touring to Canada to just triumphantly opening in Australia and I’m delighted that this new production, which will tour the United Kingdom for the next year, is opening at the Chelmsford theatre.”

Chelmsford Theatre is an essential cultural and entertainment hub in the heart of Chelmsford, committed to offering everyone from all walks of life that moment of enjoyment and release so important to nurturing a healthy and safe community.

With two auditoriums, pre-show and interval bars and a daytime café, the theatre welcomes around 150,000 audience members across over 300 different events each year.

In their packed year-long programme you’ll find some of the UK’s top comedians, smash hit musicals and dramas, dance, talks, live music shows, courses, interactive events, and of course, a cherished annual panto. Alongside this core programme, the theatre operates an ever- growing Discover series of learning and wellbeing events.

Chelmsford Theatre Director Rhys Thomas said: “This hugely exciting collaboration with the renowned David Pugh will be Chelmsford Theatre’s first co-production in recent years.

“Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) is a simply marvellous show that charmed our audiences when it first came to Chelmsford in 2024. Now, we’re thrilled to be getting ready to open its latest national tour with a stellar new cast set to grace Chelmsford Theatre’s main stage.”

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