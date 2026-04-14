Much-loved coastal venue to shut after five years on the waterfront

Amelia Jones

A popular waterfront hospitality venue is set to close after five years of trading, with operators announcing a final weekend of celebrations before the site changes hands.

Gin & Juice Mumbles, has become a familiar fixture on the Mumbles coastline, known for its live music, cocktails and busy summer atmosphere, but will now shut following a farewell weekend of events in April.

It is operated by the Barker family hospitality group, a business with a growing portfolio of venues across Wales and beyond. Alongside its Mumbles site, the group runs a number of bars and restaurants including venues in Cardiff’s Castle Quarter, as well as locations in Bristol and Cheltenham, with further expansion planned over the next year.

The owners made the announcement on social media, saying: “Mumbles, the time has come for one last dance. After five unforgettable years at Oyster Wharf, we’re getting ready to celebrate the end of an era for Gin & Juice Mumbles with a closing weekend that feels every bit as special as the venue itself.”

Before the closure, Gin & Juice Mumbles will host a final weekend of entertainment, with live music, DJs and performances planned across both days. The final night of trading will take place on Friday 17 April and Saturday 18 April, with a main closing celebration running from 2pm until late on Saturday.

The team says the weekend is designed to give the venue a fitting send-off after what they described as five years overlooking the waterfront, with a full programme of music and atmosphere expected to draw regular customers and locals for one last celebration.

The venue will be taken over by The Secret Hospitality Group at the end of the month, who will reopen the site as Ula Mumbles.

You can find more information about the closing party here.