Much-loved food festival returns this autumn with a feast of food and drink

Amelia Jones

A popular food festival is set to return to a market hall this autumn, bringing together a selection of local food and drink businesses for a weekend of flavours, entertainment and family fun.

The Brecon Beacons Food Festival returns to Brecon Market Hall on Saturday 3 October 2026, bringing together food lovers, local producers and visitors for a celebration of the very best food and drink from across the Brecon Beacons and surrounding areas.

Described as one of Wales’ premier Welsh food festivals, the annual event offers visitors the opportunity to discover, taste and enjoy an impressive range of locally produced food and drink. With more than 60 exhibitors expected to attend, there will be plenty to explore, from delicious artisan products to traditional Welsh favourites and new flavours from independent producers.

A key part of the festival is its focus on the people behind the produce. Visitors can meet local food and drink producers, sample their products and find out more about where their food comes from and how it is made. It provides a fantastic opportunity to support small and independent businesses while discovering something new to take home.

Throughout the day, visitors can also enjoy entertainment, foodie treats, talks and demonstrations, creating an enjoyable experience for families, food enthusiasts and anyone interested in Welsh produce. Details of this year’s special guests and demonstrations are due to be announced.

The 2026 festival runs from 9.30am until 4.30pm at Brecon Market Hall and promises to be one of the biggest and best editions yet.

Whether you are a dedicated foodie, a keen supporter of local businesses or simply looking for an enjoyable day out in Brecon, the Brecon Beacons Food Festival offers a chance to experience the region through its food, drink and talented producers.

With its combination of local produce, entertainment and community spirit, the festival is set to be a highlight of the Welsh food calendar this autumn.

You can find out more information here.

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