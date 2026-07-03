Much-loved ITV Wales journalist and presenter has died

Nation.Cymru staff

The popular ITV Wales presenter Trevor Fishlock has died aged 85.

He was renowned for the long-running television series Wild Tracks on HTV and Fishlock’s Wales for ITV Cymru Wales.

A journalist who was very knowledgeable about Welsh history, in his work he tried to ensure that everyone had access to Welsh history, writing several books about the history of Wales during his life.

Fishlock also had a distinguished early career as a foreign correspondent for the Times and the Daily Telegraph and worked on some of the world’s biggest stories.

Jonathan Hill, presenter and former editor of ITV Cymru Wales’ English language programmes, said Trevor Fishlock had made a “massive contribution” to Welsh history.

“Trevor was a first class journalist and an extremely talented broadcaster,” he said.

“He had an exceptional ability to speak directly to viewers as if he were chatting with an old friend.

“He made a huge contribution to the understanding of our country’s history, and viewers loved watching him.

“But more than anything, I will remember him as a charming and lovely man who always had something wonderful to share. I will miss him greatly.”

Zoe Thomas, Head of News and Programmes At ITV Cymru Wales paid tribute saying, “ITV Cymru Wales is deeply saddened by the passing of legendary journalist, author, and broadcaster Trevor Fishlock. As a master storyteller, Trevor brought warmth, intellect, and humanity to Welsh broadcasting, capturing the heart of the nation through his acclaimed series Wild Tracks and Fishlock’s Wales.

She added, “His remarkable, award winning career, from global reporting for The Times to his work in Wales, leaves an indelible mark on our cultural heritage. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the many viewers who invited him into their homes; his distinct voice and his curiosity to explore and explain the world around him will be greatly missed.”