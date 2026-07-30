Much-loved restaurant owners share tour of their long-awaited Cardiff restaurant

Amelia Jones

Owners of a new Cardiff restaurant have given their social media followers a tour of the newly transformed venue, showing off its indoor and outdoor seating areas, bar and garden.

Business partners Daron Paish and Josh Peniket opened Roos restaurant in Sophia Gardens on 6 June, and have now revealed the full extent of the transformation of the former warden’s bungalow into a restaurant.

A tour posted on the restaurant’s Instagram shows around 50 covers inside, including a park-facing space with views across Sophia Gardens. Outside, there is a large terrace and beer garden with bench tables, while a vintage truck has been converted into a bar serving customers in the outdoor area.

The restaurant, which is named after architect Alexander Roos, who designed Sophia Gardens and much of the Bute estate in Cardiff and south Wales, serves brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as coffees and drinks.

The Roos team took over the site after it had been closed for almost two years. It was previously home to sustainable, wood-fired restaurant Kindle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROOS (@rooscardiff)

Transforming the site was not without its challenges, with the team encountering issues with the drains as well as some structural problems during the renovation.

The finished restaurant now features a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces designed to make the most of its location next to Sophia Gardens.

As well as its indoor dining area, the venue’s outdoor space provides room for customers to eat and drink in the warmer months, with the terrace and beer garden offering a more relaxed setting.

The Instagram tour gives followers a closer look at the work that has gone into transforming the site, from its interior dining spaces to the outdoor terrace and the distinctive vintage truck bar.

Roos is now open for customers, offering a menu that spans from morning coffees and brunch through to lunch and dinner. You can see the full tour here.

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