Much-loved Welsh band set to headline Cardiff music festival this autumn

Amelia Jones

An award-winning Welsh band have been announced as the headline act for Cardiff Music City Festival alongside rising Welsh stars.

Welsh six-piece Melin Melyn are set to bring their colourful and imaginative world to Cardiff as part of a special Cardiff Music City Festival show.

The band will perform at The Gate in Cardiff on October 12, with support from MORN, Internet Fatigue, Betsan and Farai KD.

The gig is being presented by Cardiff Music City Festival in partnership with Horizons/Gorwelion and Beacons Cymru, bringing together a line-up showcasing some of the most exciting names in Wales’ emerging music scene.

Melin Melyn have built a reputation for creating something far beyond straightforward indie music. The six-piece combine storytelling, elaborate themes and a kaleidoscope of musical influences to create a world that feels entirely their own.

Their debut album, Mill On The Hill, takes listeners into the fictional Melin Village – a strange and colourful utopian world where its residents “bask in the beauty of song”.

The album moves effortlessly between surf rock, country, prog rock and psychedelia, creating a sound that feels both nostalgic and completely original.

Even the band’s name reflects their Welsh identity, with Melin Melyn translating as ‘Yellow Mill’.

The Cardiff show will also feature a strong supporting line-up. MORN, who emerged from the farmlands of Monmouth, describe their sound as “doom over beautiful chords”. The band is made up of two sets of siblings and has quickly established a distinctive sound built around heavy fuzz, sharp guitars and an intense sense of urgency.

Their arrival on the scene was marked by the chaotic energy of Modern Man, setting the tone for a band that isn’t afraid to push its sound to the limit.

Also supporting are Internet Fatigue, who are an emerging genre-blending alternative/electronic pop trio and performance project based in Aberystwyth, West Wales.

Making up the rest of the bill, Betsan (Betsan Lees) is a rising bilingual Welsh singer-songwriter and neo-soul/pop artist originally from Cardiff. She blends contemporary pop, soul, and jazz, drawing comparisons and inspirations from artists like Olivia Dean, RAYE, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Finally, performing at the event is Farai KD, the project of Farai Kuudzadombo, a Cardiff-based R&B and Afro-fusion artist, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist originally raised in York.

You can get tickets here.

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