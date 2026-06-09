Multi-award-winning musical sensation to head out on first ever UK tour

Nation.Cymru staff

The West End production of hit musical Hadestown will embark on its first tour of the United Kingdom.

The production, which won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2019 following its run at the National Theatre and subsequent West End transfer, will visit venues across the country.

The show also won two WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for Melanie La Barrie and Best Musical Direction/Supervision.

The musical will open at Curve in Leicester on February 19, 2027, before touring the UK including a run at the Wales Millennium Centre from Tuesday, June 29 to Saturday, July 3.

On sale dates for most of the shows, including Cardiff have yet to be announced.

Producer Mara Isaacs said: “We are thrilled to bring Hadestown to audiences across the UK and Ireland. This is a show that has moved and captivated audiences in London and around the world – and for good reason. Anaïs Mitchell’s extraordinary score, combined with a story about love and hope in the face of impossible odds, creates an evening in the theatre unlike any other. Once you’ve heard it, you won’t be able to get it out of your head. UK and Ireland – wait for us. We’re coming.”

Mitchell added: “I’m thrilled that Hadestown will be touring across the UK and Ireland. Our West End casts have taught us that these songs sound right at home in every lilt and brogue… we are thrilled to bring this story and music to folks all over and see what new resonances will be found.”

The musical, which blends modern American folk music with New Orleans jazz to reimagine the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice alongside King Hades and Persephone, continues its run at the Lyric Theatre in London.

The critically acclaimed musical brings Anaïs Mitchell’s celebrated retelling of the ancient Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone, to audiences across the country.

Blending folk, jazz, blues and contemporary American music, the multi-award-winning production has captivated theatre-goers around the world with its unforgettable score, powerful storytelling and striking visual style.

Winner of multiple Tony Awards, Hadestown invites audiences on a thrilling journey to the underworld in a theatrical experience that is described as ‘both timeless and profoundly relevant today’.

For more information and ticket details visit tour.hadestown.com