Multi-Grammy Award winner to play tiny shows in Wales

A multi-Grammy Award winning US singer-songwriter will celebrate 30 years of one of their classic albums with a UK tour – including intimate shows in Wales.

Shawn Colvin is to mark three decades since the release of ‘A Few Small Repairs’ with two dates at the 180-capacity Acapela venue in Pentyrch, near Cardiff.

The first show at the venue on October 5 has already sold out with limited tickets available for an extra show on October 6.

Over the course of three decades, Colvin has established herself as a captivating performer and a revered storyteller, well-deserving of the commendation of her peers and the devoted audiences who have been inspired by her artistry.

Shawn has announced her return to the UK & Ireland for a rare live tour in autumn 2026, celebrating 30 years of there award-winning.

The lead single from ‘A Few Small Repairs,’ “Sunny Came Home,” was a US Top 10 Billboard Chart smash and went on to scoop Grammy Awards for both ‘Song Of The Year’ and ‘Record Of The Year’ in 1998.

Shawn Colvin stopped the industry in its tracks with her arresting 1989 debut, ‘Steady On.’ The following spring, Colvin took home the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album, establishing herself as a mainstay in the singer-songwriter genre.

In the ensuing 30 years, Colvin has won three Grammy Awards, released thirteen critically-acclaimed albums, written a best-selling memoir, maintained a non-stop national and international touring schedule, appeared on countless television and radio programs, had her songs featured in major motion pictures and created a remarkable canon of work.

Tickets for Shawn Colvin’s ’30 Years Of A Small Few Repairs UK & Irish Tour’ are available HERE – full list of dates is as follows:

30 September Milton Keynes – The Stables

1 October London Union Chapel

3 October Bristol St George’s

5 October Cardiff Acapela (SOLD OUT)

6 October Cardiff Acapela (EXTRA DATE)

8 October Sheffield Upper Chapel

9 October Leeds City Varieties Music Hall

11 October Bury – The Met

12 October Liverpool Philharmonic Music Room

13 October Glasgow Òran Mór

15 October Gateshead – The Glasshouse ICM

16 October Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

19 October Belfast Mandela Hall

20 October Dublin Pavilion Theatre

21 October Dublin Pavilion Theatre

Speaking of the forthcoming tour, Shawn said: “I’m returning to the UK and Ireland this autumn and am so looking forward to it! I’m very excited to be playing shows right across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland this time. It’s always a pleasure to perform for all of you across the pond. The welcome I receive wherever I go is always so lovely and quite humbling. Can’t wait to see all of you this September and October!”

As she enters her thirtieth decade as a songwriter and performing artist, Shawn Colvin continues to reaffirm her status as a vital voice in music.