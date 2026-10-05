Multi-platinum music star announces massive show in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

A multi-platinum artist who has achieved more than 3.5 million combined sales in the UK, alongside multiple Top 10 singles, hundreds of millions of streams and multiple MOBO Award wins will be bringing his latest tour to Cardiff.

Professor Green has announced a brand new UK tour, Professor Green: Live and At Your Service, bringing his biggest hits and fan favourites to 11 cities across the UK next May and June.

Following the announcement of his intimate December shows, which have now completely sold out, Professor Green will return to the stage for a much bigger run of dates, taking in Liverpool, Sheffield, Birmingham, Oxford, Newcastle, Bristol, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Norwich and Cambridge.

Live and At Your Service promises a celebration of Professor Green’s career to date, bringing together the tracks that have established him as one of the UK’s most distinctive and successful artists, from breakthrough hits including ‘I Need You Tonight’, ‘Just Be Good To Green’ and ‘Read All About It’ to fan favourites spanning his acclaimed catalogue.

NEW // Due to the HUGE demand of his December dates, @professorgreen will continue to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his career-defining sophomore album ‘At Your Inconvenience’ with even MORE UK shows next spring! Get tickets 10am Friday👉 https://t.co/hvPO2BiG6W https://t.co/4wjHGVhuBr — Stereoboard (@stereoboard) October 5, 2026

Since breaking through with his platinum-selling debut album Alive Till I’m Dead in 2010, Professor Green has enjoyed a career defined by major chart success, crossover appeal and an ability to connect with audiences well beyond the traditional boundaries of UK rap. The album reached No.2 on the UK Albums Chart and spawned multiple hit singles, while his second album, At Your Inconvenience, repeated that No.2 chart position and spent 36 weeks in the UK Albums Chart.

A multi-platinum artist, Professor Green has achieved more than 3.5 million combined sales in the UK, alongside multiple Top 10 singles, hundreds of millions of streams and multiple MOBO Award wins, recognising both his commercial success and standing within the UK music scene.

Away from music, Professor Green has established a strong presence across television and media, fronting and appearing in documentaries exploring issues including mental health, masculinity and social inequality. His autobiography Lucky featured on The Times bestseller list, while his support for suicide prevention charity CALM has further reflected the openness and honesty that have become synonymous with his public persona.

He has also reached new audiences through mainstream entertainment, including appearances on Celebs Go Dating and as a contestant on The Masked Singer, showcasing a personality and versatility that has made him a familiar face well beyond the world of music.

Now, with a sold-out December run demonstrating continued demand for his live shows, Professor Green: Live and At Your Service offers audiences across the UK the chance to experience his hits, energy and unmistakable presence live.

PROFESSOR GREEN: LIVE AND AT YOUR SERVICE 2027

May 7 Liverpool, O2 Academy

May 9 Sheffield, Electric Studios

May 14 Birmingham, O2 Institute 1

May 15 Oxford, O2 Academy

May 16 Newcastle, NX

May 21 Bristol, O2 Academy

May 22 Cardiff, Depot

May 23 Bournemouth, O2 Academy

June 4 Nottingham, Rock City

June 5 Norwich, UEA

June 11 Cambridge, Junction

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