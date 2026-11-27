Nation Cymru staff

A multi-platinum pop superstar is set to join Shania Twain when the global superstar heads to Cardiff next summer.

Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning global icon Shania is set to deliver an unforgettable night when she headlines Blackweir Fields on Tuesday June 22 and it is now confirmed the Come On Over hitmaker will be joined in the Welsh capital by very special guest Meghan Trainor.

Since bursting onto the global stage with her record-breaking smash hit All About That Bass, Meghan has become one of pop music’s most recognisable stars.

The 2014 feel-good anthem shot straight to Number 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100, while topping charts around the world to become one of the biggest hits of the decade.

Her debut major-label album Title followed in 2015, going platinum and earning her a GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist in 2016, alongside a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Meghan has since delivered a string of pop hits including Lips Are Movin, Dear Future Husband, No and Me Too, earning her a further GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance along the way. With her unmistakable voice, infectious pop melodies and feel-good anthems, Meghan has firmly cemented herself as one of pop’s leading stars.

Away from the charts, Meghan has also become a social media sensation, with TikTok videos and viral performances attracting millions of views and helping her connect with a new generation of fans. Her fun-loving personality and relatable content have made her just as popular online as she is on the airwaves.

After more than three decades as one of the most successful and influential artists in music, global superstar Shania Twain’s influence remains as far-reaching as ever.

In 2027, she will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Come On Over and the 25th anniversary of Up! – two era-defining albums that transformed country and pop music, broke barriers around the world and cemented her status as a global icon. With a huge run of live dates planned for 2027 and a biopic chronicling her life and career also in development, Shania continues to look ahead while celebrating the music and milestones that have defined her extraordinary career.

Shania Twain’s Cardiff date continues a strong run of major outdoor shows at Blackweir which has seen headline performances from The Cure, Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Teddy Swims, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan and Slayer since its inception in 2025.

It has already been revealed that Welsh rock icons Manic Street Preachers, two-time GRAMMY Award winners MUSE, US multi-platinum artist Alex Warren and Irish rockers Fontaines DC will also headline Blackweir next summer.

The huge events in the heart of the Welsh capital are presented in a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

For more details and to secure tickets for this unmissable night go to blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Blackweir 2027

19 Jun Manic Street Preachers + The Libertines + The Cardigans + The Tubs + Elis James

20 Jun Alex Warren

22 Jun Shania Twain + Meghan Trainor

23 Jun MUSE + CHVRCHES

29 Jun Fontaines DC + Little Simz + Viagra Boys