Mural appears overnight in Wales and people think it’s Bansky

A mural in the style of Banksy has appeared in a Welsh seaside resort and it has got everyone talking.

The artwork in Saundersfoot which shows puffins taking a shower from a bottle of alcohol looks exactly like a Bansky mural – created with the same sense of humour as the famed street artist.

Given that the mysterious artist has been hitting the headlines after unveiling animal-themed artwork in London, people think he may have headed to the Welsh seaside to unveil his latest mural.

Bansky’s latest artwork appeared overnight Monday into Tuesday at London Zoo – a mural of a gorilla helping animals escape form the zoo.

His first piece depicted a goat and was followed by silhouettes of elephants, monkeys, a wolf, pelicans, a cat and fish, a rhino and the gorilla, which have all popped up in various locations across London.

A post from Barti Rum on social media started the rumour mill kicking in.

The Pembrokeshire based purveyor of spiced rum, named after famous Welsh pirate Barti Ddu and founded by Jonathan Williams and Fran Barnikel in Pembrokeshire in 2017, wrote on their social media platforms:

“Banksy continues their animal series in West Wales. A whirl of puffins has appeared overnight in Saundersfoot, the birds are depicted frolicking in showers of Barti, the local spiced rum.

Bystanders gather and discuss how the globally renowned graffiti artist must be on holiday in the sunny seaside village in Pembrokeshire.”

However, those getting excited at the thought of Bansky on his holidays in west Wales needed to read the hashtags on the Facebook post – #banksy #banksyart #graffitiart #onlyjoking

It appears the artwork was a brilliant stunt for Barti Rum pulled off by company founders Jonathan and Fran.

Barti managing director Fran Barnikel explained how it all came about: “Jonathan the founder had the idea to do something Banksy related because of the recent animal artworks which have been appearing in London over the past few days.

“He mentioned it to me and I had a little think on it. We knew we needed to act fast so I typed “wall” into my photo reel and happened to have a picture of the wall by the slip in Saundersfoot on my phone (weird I know).

“I instantly knew Banksy would make something of the rust marks and the fact that the rust marks are the perfect Barti colour meant I instantly knew it was a winner.

“I spent the morning putting my dodgy photoshop skills to use, and posted it there and then. I hope any art enthusiasts who have made the trip to Saundersfoot especially aren’t too disappointed.

“The sun, sand and a nice drop of Barti and cola by the seafront should help!”

The stunt comes after another artwork was spotted in Wales that had people pondering whether it was a Bansky.

