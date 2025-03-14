Murder, mystery and criminal mayhem in Wales

Wales’ international festival of crime fiction, Gwyl Crime Cymru, will return for its second edition in April.

Staged in Aberystwyth between 25 – 27 April, festival aims to bring together the best in Welsh crime writing with the best in international crime writing, in the hope that readers will get to meet their favourite authors and hopefully find new ones.

Gwyl Crime Cymru is also about celebrating and raising the profile of the best in Welsh writing.

Festival organisers say they have attracted the best writers in Crime Writing – both Welsh and International.

A festival spokesperson said: “You will be able to meet Elly Griffiths, Vaseem Khan, Alis Hawkins, Abir Mukherjee, Philip Gwynne Jones, Sarah Ward, James Oswald, Mari Hannah, and Chris Lloyd and more.

“We are still adding big names to our festival and authors are asking to attend

“Our fifteen events in both Welsh and English, will deliver something for everyone – author panels, interviews, workshops for aspiring writers, agent advice, children’s writing workshop, live walk-throughs investigating a crime, and a dragon parade. Our venues will be the historic museum in the middle of town and the library.

The spokesperson added: “We pride ourselves on being a friendly, totally inclusive festival. Anyone of any age, and any background is welcome – all we ask is that you love a bit of crime fiction. You will be mixing with readers, writers, authors, experts – everyone is there to share their passion.

“We would love to see you arrive in person to soak up the friendly atmosphere, take advantage of our beautiful countryside and all that Aberystwyth has to offer in good hotels, lively taverns, and gorgeous eating places – and a walk along the best beach in West Wales, take a run up a mountain in a funicular railway, or follow the museum’s crime map to do your very own murder walking tour. But if you are not able to come in person – you are still welcome and can join in our ‘hybrid’ programme that will include online panels for those who want the thrill of crime without leaving home.”

A full schedule will be posted on the festival’s website soon, at www.gwylcrimecymrufestival.co.uk where you can sign up for free online events and paid tickets to the live sessions. You can also sign up to the festival newsletter to be kept up to date with the latest developments.

Who Are Crime Cymru?

Authors Alis Hawkins and Matt Johnson (both shortlisted for Crime Writers’ Association Dagger awards) and Rosie Claverton, established the Welsh crime writers’ collective, Crime Cymru in 2017, with three principal aims:

To support crime writers with a real and present relationship with Wales

To help in the development of new writing talent

To promote Wales, Welsh culture and Welsh crime writing in particular, to the wider world

Why a Welsh Crime Festival?

Because Welsh Crime writing is vibrant and growing. Welsh crime fiction is hitting the spotlight with more authors finding a huge fan-base and Welsh crime dramas such as Hinterland/Y Gwyll, Keeping Faith/Un Bore Mercher, Hidden/Craith, and Wilderness by B.E. Jones.

