Museum acquires two ‘stunning’ 17th century finds

Nation Cymru staff

Tenby Museum has announced the acquisition of two stunning 17th century silver metal detecting finds for its collection.

The first piece is a 17th century silver thimble.

Discovered close to Carew Castle during November 2020, whilst Rob Edwards was metal detecting, the thimble was later reported to the Finds Co-ordinator for the Portable Antiquities Scheme Wales (PAS Cymru) on6 February 2022.

It was then deposited at Amgueddfa Cymru-National Museum of Wales, Cardiff on 7 April 2022.

The silver thimble is of two-piece construction (head and body), beautifully decorated and inscribed.

The thimble is tall and narrow in form, but heavy, and has tapering sides up to a domed head. The main body of the thimble is decorated with an incised brickwork or basket-weave pattern, with six bands set in a zig-zag formation set over the top of the pattern.

At the base of the thimble, around the rim is a plain band inscribed with the legend ‘LYKE STIL LOVE EVER’ in serriffed Roman capitals.

The second piece is a post-medieval silver seal matrix.

Discovered within the Llawhaden community during January 2022 whilst Jake Webster was metal detecting, the Seal Matrix was later reported to Jenna Smith, Heritage Management Archaeologist for Dyfed Archaeological Trust.

The face is engraved with a heater shield containing a coat of arms, within a single beaded border.

The design of the arms consists of the upper section or ‘chief’ which is indented and decorated with 3 five-point stars (mullets), in negative, set in a row. There is a single star, in negative, in the main field.

A representative from the museum shared: “We are delighted to announce these two recent acquisitions, which we were able to purchase through funding from the Federation Of Welsh Museums acquisitions fund.

“These two 17th century finds by local metal detectorists will enable us to provide a glimpse into what domestic life in Tenby and South Pembrokeshire may have looked like in the 17th century”.

These items will be placed on display from Spring 2027.

Find out more about Tenby Museum here.