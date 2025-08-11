Music awards from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland launch new collaboration

Music awards from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have launched a new collaborative initiative that will champion musical talent, promote cultural exchange and strengthen the music sectors of the three nations.

The National Music Prize Network (NMPN), will showcase the diverse musical output of each nation, helping artists reach new audiences both domestically and internationally.

Organisers say it will also provide a platform for mutual support and knowledge sharing, enabling each prize to grow, innovate and build resilience in a changing industry. Through collaboration, the NMPN will drive joint initiatives that amplify the impact of each award and support the long-term sustainability of the music sector across all three nations.

15th anniversary

The Welsh Music Prize marks its 15th anniversary in 2025 – a significant milestone for an award that continues to make a lasting impact on the careers of Welsh artists.

Founded in 2011 by Huw Stephens, who continues to co-run the event alongside event producer Kev Tame, each year, it celebrates outstanding albums by artists from Wales, while also spotlighting new Welsh talent and those whose work has left a lasting legacy on the Welsh and international music scenes.

The Scottish Album of the Year Award was established in 2012 and thanks to the backing of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), it has now distributed over £390,000 in prize money to Scottish artists since its inception.

Established in 2013, the NI Music Prize is an annual award aimed at recognising the great wealth of music from Northern Ireland. The prize includes a trophy and a monetary prize of £3000, supported by PPL for Album of The Year.

Proud

Kev Tame, Event Producer of the Welsh Music Prize, said: “The Welsh Music Prize is privileged and proud to celebrate and promote artists and music from Wales each year, as part of our country’s vibrant and ever-evolving bi-lingual music scene. We’re especially excited to mark the 15th anniversary of the Prize in 2025 – a major milestone for an award that continues to have a real and lasting impact on Welsh artists’ music careers.

“Personally, I take great pride in helping to run such a prestigious and meaningful event. At a time when the musical landscape is shifting rapidly, the Welsh Music Prize provides crucial support – not just for our most established talent, but for the next generation of Welsh musicians as well.

“The SAY Award and NI Music Prize teams have offered invaluable support to us over the years, so we’re delighted to now formalise that relationship through the National Music Prize Network. Collaborating with our friends in Scotland and Northern Ireland is a powerful opportunity to share ideas, amplify diverse voices, and strengthen our music sectors together.

“Working as part of this network will open up new creative opportunities – from cross-border collaboration to long-term cultural exchange – and we’re proud to be part of this exciting new chapter.”

Organisers say the new network will support more efficient and effective operations, enabling shared initiatives that benefit artists and audiences alike. It will promote cultural exchange by spotlighting diverse musical voices across the three nations, while also increasing the visibility and international profile of each prize.

Whilst initially comprising the three founding members, the network also lays the groundwork for future expansion, with the potential for additional national music prizes from across the world to join over time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

