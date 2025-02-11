Music fans in Wales invited to shape the future of live music

The first-ever Music Fans’ Voice survey has launched, giving gig-goers a direct say in shaping the future of live music in the UK.

The survey offers audiences the opportunity to have their say in the future of live music and be heard on subjects ranging from dynamic ticketing to how they decide which shows to go to.

The Music Fans’ Voice survey was commissioned by Cardiff Council in conjunction with Greater Manchester Combined Authority, The Mayor of London, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, West Midlands Combined Authority, Tees Valley Combined Authority, Belfast City Council and Glasgow Music City.

The survey builds on a recommendation from the UK Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for a Fan Led Review of live and electronic music, as happened in Football.

This is a chance for music fans to highlight which areas matter most to them. Findings will give fans a data driven seat at the table, helping to inform decision making in Government, the music industry and city regions around the UK on how to support all areas of live music, improve the audience experience and protect our live music spaces.

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “Live music’s cultural, social and economic value is central to our vision for Cardiff’s future, but music is nothing without the people who go out and buy gig tickets and support their local venues, so it’s really important that their voices help shape that future.

“We all know that across the UK live music faces some significant challenges. By sharing their thoughts in this survey, Cardiff’s music fans can help us and our partner local authorities across the UK better understand how we can help ensure a vibrant and sustainable future for music in Cardiff.”

