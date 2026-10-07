Music festival returns for second year with celebration of Welsh talent

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh independent record label returns with autumn festival, bringing together some of the country’s most exciting emerging artists.

Following the success of last year’s festival, Gŵyl Sain returns on Saturday 31 October 2026, with tickets now available via the app and website Awni.

This year, Sain will be celebrating it’s rich history through the decades – from hidden gems in the Sain Records catalogue and the label’s legacy artists, to emerging artists who recently took part in the Cadw Sŵn creative workshops delivered in collaboration by Sain69 and Beacons Cymru. As part of the celebrations, they will also be launching the new Sain album cover wall at Ty’n Llan.

They are working with Menter Ty’n Llan again this year along with Beacons Cymru and Awni, with support from the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

You join them for a day of live music and engaging conversations as they celebrate Sain’s journey and look ahead to the next chapter.

Kev Tame, Chief Executive of Sain, says:“It’s great to see Gŵyl Sain return for its second edition this year. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate Sain’s artists over the years, but also to reach out, open the doors of Canolfan Sain and create opportunities for new collaborations.

“We’re very pleased to be working with Beacons Cymru, Awni and Menter Ty’n Llan this year, and we’re also extremely grateful for the support of Creative Wales.

“There will be engaging talks and special performances at Canolfan Sain during the day, followed by a gig at Ty’n Llan co-curated by Beacons and Sain69 in the evening, so there really is something for everyone.”

Canolfan Sain, 14:00-17:00

A chance to look back and celebrate the hugely productive period of the 1970s through two special conversations. Producer Dyl Mei will be joined by Cleif Harpwood, Delwyn Siôn and Meinir Gwilym to discuss some of the iconic records from the golden year of 1976.

Gwenan Gibbard will then be joined by Catrin Edwards, Ann Hopcyn and Dafydd Iwan to discuss some of the hits of the 1970s, as well as the role of women in the music scene during this period. There will also be a few special live performances during the afternoon.

Ty’n Llan, 18:00-23:00

Sain69, Sain’s sister label, and Beacons Cymru present an evening of live music from Meinir Gwilym, Martha Elen and Alis Glyn + launching the new Sain album cover wall.

All-day tickets are £15 and gig only tickets are £10. You can purchase tickets here.

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