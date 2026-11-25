Nation.Cymru staff

A music legend recently inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame has announced a UK and Ireland tour for November and December 2027, including a show in Wales.

Built around full performances of Joy Division’s two studio albums, Unknown Pleasures and Closer, Peter Hook & The Light will bring these classic albums to life in a series of shows next year.

The run will open with three Irish dates in Cork, Dublin and Belfast before reaching The Tramshed in Cardiff, Wolverhampton, Brighton, Newcastle, Leeds and Northampton. December then brings shows in Nottingham, London, Norwich, Glasgow and Manchester, where the tour closes with two nights at Albert Hall.

Originally released in 1979, Unknown Pleasures remains one of post-punk’s defining records, while 1980 follow-up Closer arrived shortly after Ian Curtis’ death. The pair’s stark sound, shaped by producer Martin Hannett, continues to cast a long shadow over alternative music.

Hook said: “I cannot believe it’s over 50 years since Joy Division began. To be able to celebrate both Unknown Pleasures and Closer in 2027 makes me so happy. The legacy of what Ian Curtis and the band created is more relevant than ever and lives on in all our hearts. The Light will shine in this Hall of Fame at every opportunity. Please join us x …”

Hook first returned to Unknown Pleasures for a commemorative charity concert in 2010, beginning a long-running live project that has seen The Light revisit albums from both Joy Division and New Order’s catalogues. The group have since performed records including Still, Movement, Power, Corruption & Lies, Low-Life, Brotherhood, Technique, Republic and Get Ready, approaching 1,000 concerts along the way.

The 2027 dates follow international shows planned across North and South America, France and Asia earlier in the year.

Peter Hook was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month as a co-founder and bassist of Joy Division and New Order, attending the November 14 ceremony in Los Angeles as the sole representative of both bands.

The 2026 induction ceremony was taped at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and is scheduled to air on Disney+ in December.

At the ceremony Hook performed with Deftones and Lauren Mayberry, lead singer of the pop group Chvrches, honouring joint inductees Joy Division and New Order at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

They played ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart Again’ and ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’.

Peter Hook & The Light 2027 UK and Ireland tour dates:

Wed 10 November – Cork, Savoy

Thu 11 November – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Fri 12 November – Belfast, Limelight

Thu 18 November – Cardiff, Tramshed

Fri 19 November – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

Sat 20 November – Brighton, Chalk

Thu 25 November – Newcastle, Northumbria University

Fri 26 November – Leeds, Testbed

Sat 27 November – Northampton, Roadmenders

Thu 2 December – Nottingham, Rock City

Fri 3 December – London, The Roundhouse

Sat 4 December – Norwich, UEA

Thu 9 December – Glasgow, Academy

Fri 10 December – Manchester, Albert Hall

Sat 11 December – Manchester, Albert Hall

Tickets and further information are available here.

Tickets for the show in Cardiff are available HERE