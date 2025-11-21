Music legend set to perform in Wales for first time ever

A global music legend responsible for some of the most important albums ever released will headline a massive show in Cardiff next summer – his first ever gig in Wales.

Neil Young, along with his band The Chrome Hearts, will head to Blackweir Fields on Sunday July 5 for his first ever date in Wales – performing as part of the next UK and European leg of the Love Earth World Tour

Joining acclaimed rock star and godfather of grunge Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts as very special guests will be Elvis Costello and The Imposters with Charlie Sexton.

Fans can sign up for next Thursday’s pre-sale via blackweirlive.com/neilyoung with tickets going on general sale at 9am next Friday via blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

The announcement marks the final headliner to be revealed for next year’s Blackweir which will also see headline sets from British rock legends The Cure, US vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims, GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Pitbull and two headlining shows from Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi. Final tickets to those shows are on sale now.

Canadian-born Neil Young is a global icon. With such critically acclaimed albums as Everybody Knows This is Nowhere, After The Goldrush, Harvest, On The Beach and Rust Never Sleeps, together with his work with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, his music is the soundtrack to generations.

Aside from festival appearances, including playing the iconic Legends spot at this year’s Glastonbury, next summer will mark 10 years since Neil Young has brought a full tour to the UK since his Earth Tour in 2016.

With his band, The Chrome Hearts – Spooner Oldham (Farfisa organ), Micah Nelson (guitar and vocal), Corey McCormick (bass and vocal), Anthony LoGerfo (drums) – Neil Young (guitar and vocal) is bringing his music and songs, new and old, to Cardiff.

The Love Earth World Tour kicked off in Sweden earlier this year and has so far played more than 20 dates across the US and Europe to critical acclaim.

Joining Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts in Cardiff will be Elvis Costello and The Imposters with special guest guitarist Charlie Sexton.

Costello

Composer, lyricist, producer and author, Elvis Costello started out in 1977 with his band The Attractions and has played for the last 23 years with The Imposters.

He is the composer and lyricist of more than six hundred published songs, including 15 co-written with Paul McCartney and he has composed songs for Roy Orbison, Georgie Fame, Chet Baker, Dusty Springfield, Solomon Burke and Johnny Cash, while writing songs with Carole King, Loretta Lynn, Bill Frisell, Rosanne Cash and Kris Kristofferson.

Costello’s own recording catalogue now runs to more than 35 albums and he has armfuls of awards including two GRAMMYs, a BAFTA, two Ivor Novellos and a VMA Award.

He is a member of both the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and in 2020 Costello was awarded an OBE for his services to music.

Launched earlier this year, Blackweir is Cardiff’s new live music hotspot in a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “What a name to announce as our final headliner for Blackweir next summer. Neil Young is the epitome of a living legend. His music crosses generations and to be welcoming him to not only Cardiff, but for his first ever Welsh date is an absolute honour.

“To then also have Elvis Costello on the bill with The Imposters will make this a night that will go down in Cardiff music history.

“The line up for Blackweir next year is incredible. We have six nights where we will be welcoming some of the biggest musicians in the world to our capital. That is very special and we cannot wait to get started.”

Sign up for next Thursday’s pre-sale via blackweirlive.com/neilyoung with tickets going on general sale at 9am next Friday via blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

BLACKWEIR 2026

24 Jun The Cure + The Twilight Sad + The Joy Formidable

26 Jun Teddy Swims + Lauren Spencer Smith + Jordan Rakei

30 Jun Lewis Capaldi

01 Jul Lewis Capldi

04 Jul Pitbull + Lil Jon

05 Jul Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts + Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton