Music star teases massive show at Principality Stadium next summer

Nation.Cymru staff

One of the UK’s biggest music stars has teased an appearance at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium next summer in a Lord of the Rings-inspired video.

In the teaser video titled ‘The Beacons Are Lit’, Sam Fender appears to announce dates for a huge UK and Ireland tour in 2027, with locations featured including St James Park, Newcastle; Etihad Stadium, Manchester; Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Malahide Castle, Ireland and Wembley Stadium, London.

The massive Newcastle United fan looks set to kick-off the 2027 tour with a return to St James Park where he performed three headline shows in 2025 and two concerts in 2023.

An appearance at the Principality Stadium would be his first show in the Welsh capital since 2021, when he played the then Motorpoint Arena.

If confirmed, his concert in Cardiff would be his fourth following the arena gig and two tiny shows in the city in 2017 and 2018. The first at the basement Undertone venue on Church Street was part of the city’s Swn Festival and the second the following year, upstairs in the same building then called Big Top was a date on the singer’s UK tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Fender (@sam_fender)

An unexpected link to Wales arose with the release of the musician’s Mercury Music Prize-winning 2025 album People Watching.

Newport’s famous Transporter Bridge was pictured on the cover of the indies version of the album featuring a famous pic from famed social documentary photographer Tish Murtha.

The photographer was best known for documenting marginalised communities, social realism and working class life.

However, the Newcastle-born photographer had links to Newport art college and its world renowned School of Documentary Photography.

And that’s where the image of Newport Transporter Bridge originates.

Fender was supposed to have a quiet 2026, but unexpectedly, ‘Rein Me In‘ with Olivia Dean was a sleeper hit which ended up dominating the UK Singles Chart, becoming the longest-running number one in British history, spending 23 non-consecutive weeks at the top spot.

For many months after being released in June 2025, it didn’t trouble the top end of the charts, landing at 86 before eventually climbing to the summit in February 2026 after 35 weeks of gradually getting closer to number one.

Remarkably, while Fender hasn’t released any new music or even played a headline show in 2026, it’s been his biggest year to date from a commercial standpoint.

In addition to the teasing of a stadium tour, Fender is also among the favourites to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2026, having last performed in 2022 in the next to headline slot going on before headliner Billie Eilish.

No dates have yet been confirmed but you can sign up to San Fender’s mailing list for the latest announcements HERE

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