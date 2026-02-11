Music stars line up to play centenary festival at magical Portmeirion

David Owens

A host of music stars have been announced to play the Gwyl Portmeirion Festival, which celebrates 100 years of the beautiful Italianate village in north Wales.

The news was exclusively revealed in an email to Portmeirion mailing list members today to offer them the first opportunity to book tickets for the festival shows which will run across four weekends during the summer.

Music stars including Squeeze, Bryn Terfel and Jools Holland are to play at the village built by visionary architect Clough Williams Ellis.

The concerts with a number of popular Welsh musicians in support will be held Castell Deudraeth Fields, which is adjacent to Portmeirion.

A press release on the Portmeirion website read:

Portmeirion is delighted to invite you to attend our centenary celebration festival to be held over four weekends over the summer.

Portmeirion opened on Good Friday, 2nd April 1926 with an illustrious group of invited guests and it is thus fitting that we should hold a festival this year to celebrate the centenary in the company of Portmeirion’s friends and neighbours.

We are delighted to announce an amazing line-up of musicians including Squeeze, Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, Sir Bryn Terfel, the Brythoniaid Male Voice Choir, Gwenno, 9Bach, Bwncath, Melin Melyn, Bob Delyn a’r Ebillion, Pys Melyn and the Llareggub Brass Band.

A series of four one day festivals will take place at Castell Deudraeth Fields on Saturday 4th July, Saturday 11th of July, Saturday 22nd August and Saturday 29th August. Doors open at 6pm with a curfew at 11pm.

Set within the open landscape of Castell Deudraeth Fields, each concert offers a relaxed woodland setting to enjoy live performances in the long summer evenings. There will be a variety of local food and drink stalls including Anglesey hog roast, Welsh Luing Beef, local pizzas, and Blas ar Fwyd.

Disabled tickets are available. An wheelchair friendly raised platform will be located close to the main stage.

VIP tickets are available giving exclusive access to Castell Deudraeth bar, lounge and garden.

Discounted local tickets are available to full time residents of Minffordd village as a gesture of goodwill given that some noise and traffic disruption is inevitable for a large event such as this.

TO BOOK TICKETS AND FIND OUR MORE CLICK HERE