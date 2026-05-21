Music video fund opens for Welsh artists to win a chance at professionally filmed videos

Amelia Jones

Today the PYST x S4C Video Fund opens its fourth round, giving 20 new artists the chance to create their first Welsh music video over the coming year.

Since its launch in 2022, the fund has funded 50 videos by new artists who had not had the opportunity to make a video before.

The demand for support has been huge; to date the Fund has funded 50 various music videos by new artists from all over Wales, and all types of music.

The fund gives artists and directors from all backgrounds the opportunity to get involved with Welsh culture for the first time, as well as create original promotional material for new artists, and support Welsh record labels.

One who successfully applied for the last Fund was the artist from Machynlleth, Osgled: “I was so grateful to receive money from the PYST x S4C video fund to create a music video last year – it felt like a rare opportunity that meant a lot to me, to be able to set about realising my creative vision.

“It eased the financial pressure – which often limits independent projects, but it also gave me the freedom to collaborate with the video artist Laura Phillips who I really admire and her use of 16mm film to shoot, which is an expensive medium!

“Funds like this really help support Welsh artists to create high quality art that pushes boundaries from Wales. The financial support helped the whole process of being able to be more ambitious, collaborative, and creatively satisfying.”

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Alun Llwyd, Chief Executive of PYST Cyf said: “The Fund fills a gap in the support that new artists and labels need in the early days. A video is a valuable promotional tool and in days of streaming where money to create promotional materials is scarce, being able to offer this type of support is key – so we are grateful to S4C for continuing to support the Fund.”

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said: “We are very proud to support the PYST Music Video Fund again this year. The Fund opens the door to Welsh and Welsh culture for so many artists, musicians and directors, allowing them to develop their talent, and create an original visual product that is a reflection of the music and diversity of Wales.

“We are really looking forward to seeing the work of the 20 artists who will claim the fund’s support this year.”

The PYST x S4C Fund offers a contribution of £500 to artists creating their first video, or their first Welsh language video. The Fund’s guidelines can be found here and the application form can be found here.

For more information about the Fund, get in touch with [email protected].