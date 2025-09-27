Musical brings legendary Welsh female outlaw to life with world premiere at major festival

A daring new musical based on one of Wales’ most gripping adventure novels is to make its world premiere at a top festival.

Madam Wen, the tale of smugglers, highwaymen and a fearless female outlaw, has been reimagined for the stage by scriptwriter Manon Wyn Williams and set to music by composer Guto Pryderi Puw.

It will be performed for the first time at the Wales International Piano Festival that’s being held at Galeri Caernarfon from October 16-20.

Pupils from Ysgol Gynradd Bodedern on Anglesey will join the professional cast of Madam Wen on Friday, October 17, performing alongside soprano Glesni Rhys Jones, pianists Elain Rhys Jones and Angharad Wyn Jones, and percussionist Dewi Ellis Jones.

Williams said she was fascinated by the novel’s heroine, Einir Wyn, who leads a double life as a society woman and the leader of a band of smugglers.

Gang leader

At its heart is the love story between her and Morys Williams, an honest Anglesey squire, who is blissfully unaware of her illegal adventures as an outlaw.

She was said to have used hideout in a cave at Llanfair-yn- Neubwll near the present day RAF airbase at Valley.

Williams said: “Madam Wen aka Einir Wyn (Wyn means white in Welsh) appears to have been inspired by a real woman from the area, Margaret Williams.

“She was rumoured to be the leader of a gang of smugglers in the same area although she didn’t share the same principles as the fictional character who stole from the rich and gave to the poor.

“I’ve adapted the novel into five short sections that I will narrate during the performance with music for piano, voices, and percussion composed by Guto.

“Interspersed with the spoken word there will be pieces for piano duet and songs performed by the soprano, Glesni Rhys, and the children from Ysgol Gynradd Bodedern.”

Madam Wen first appeared in serial form in the newspaper, Y Genedl Gymraeg, during 1914 but wasn’t published as a novel until 1925.

Tragically, its author W.D. Owen, a solicitor from Anglesey, died just two weeks later from tuberculosis.

A review in the Liverpool Daily Post said: “Mr. Owen provides us with a good yarn, for which, in this all too sombre world, we owe him thanks. This is the kind of Welsh book we want: a breathless tale that insists upon being real.”

The premiere of the new musical marks the centenary of both the publication of the novel and the death of the author.

Composer Puw, Reader in Music Composition at Bangor University, added a unique twist to the performance.

He said: “The piano duet will be performed on one piano which is different and the children will also perform a piece led by percussionist Dewi Ellis Jones on instruments they have created themselves from recycled materials under the guidance of creative designer and artist Catrin Williams.

According to Puw, he hadn’t read the novel until earlier this year but was aware of the story because a film had been made by S4C in the early 1980s.

“I faintly recall the film but did not watch it again as I did not want to be influenced by its music score, which was written by acclaimed composer Gareth Glyn,” he said.

Local celebration

Puw and Manon Williams visited the youngsters at Ysgol Bodedern to discuss the story with them and later tried to find Madam Wen’s cave.

“The area around Llyn Traffwll is quite boggy and full of wild growth and after some time searching we were unsuccessful in finding the cave and gave up, so we could fully sympathise with the soldiers who were tasked with the job of finding and capturing Madam Wen.” he said.

Iwan Llewelyn-Jones, the Wales International Piano Festival’s Artistic Director, said the concert is part of the Festival’s community day which has an emphasis on bringing people from all walks of life together to make music.

“It is this year’s Festival commission piece and commemorates not only the centenary of the novel’s publication but also the centenary of the author’s death.

“It’s important that people celebrate their local area, and W D Owen and Madam Wen are very special to Anglesey,” he said.

The festival, organised by Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias, is taking place over five days. In addition to workshops, masterclasses and lectures two other concerts are planned in addition to Madam Wen.

The first concert, at Bangor University’s Powis Hall on October 16, will highlight French Chamber Music. It will feature soprano Erin Gwyn Rossington, cellist Rosie Biss and violinist Sara Trickey with Iwan Llewelyn-Jones on the piano.

Jazz pianist Gwilym Simcock will perform at Galeri Caernarfon on the Saturday evening.

There are also three competitions with sections for pianists under 18 and over 18 but under 26 and an accompanists prize which is open to all ages.

Staging the festival has been made possible thanks to the support of funders, including Cymdeithas Elusennol Ynys Môn, Tŷ Cerdd,

Colwinston Trust, Vaughan Williams Foundation, The Foyle Foundation, Gaynor Cemlyn Jones Trust, the Pendine Park care organisation via Pendine Arts and Community Trust and many individual and business sponsors as well as the annual revenue funding Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias receives from the Arts Council of Wales towards core costs.

More details about the festival online at www.pianofestival.co.uk Tickets are available from the Galeri Caernarfon website www.galericaernarfon.com or the Ticket Office on 01286 685222.