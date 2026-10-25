Musical versions of 90s blockbusters head to Wales

Nation Cymru staff

Musical stage productions of two of the 90s biggest movies are confirmed for Wales Millennium Centre, with cast members for both now announced.

The producers of the smash hit Pretty Woman: The Musical have announced casting for the upcoming UK tour, which arrives at Wales Millennium Centre 8 – 12 June 2027.

And musical fans can take comfort in another production also lined up at the Cardiff Bay venue, with the award-winning smash hit Sister Act The Musical, playing at Wales Millennium Centre 10 – 15 January 2028 as part of a new UK and Ireland tour.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will star Molly Rainford as Vivian Ward, making her stage debut, Danny Walters as Edward Lewis and Bernadette Bangura as Kit De Luca.

They are joined by Selena Barron, Jabari Braham, Jack Campbell, Cletus Chan, Josh Crowther, Sophie Cullen, Benjamin Dawson, Sian Gentle Green, Rebecca Ibbott, Kai Cameron Jay, Callum Martin, Brogan McFarlane, LJ Neilson, Matthew Prime, Alana M Robinson, Roshaan Saulnier, Morgan Scott, Ellie Seaton, Sario Solomon, Tomas Wolstenholme and Tara Yasmin. Further casting to be announced.

Molly Rainford is an actress, singer and television presenter. Her on screen credits include Anna Knight in BBC’s EastEnders, and the titular role in CBBC’s Nova Jones. Molly was a finalist on both Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2022. Last year she also competed in Celebrity Race Across the World with her partner Tyler West.

Danny Walters is best known for his award-winning role as Keanu Taylor in BBC’s EastEnders, gaining an International Achievement Recognition Award for Best Young Actor, National Television Award for Best Newcomer, and Radio Times Soap Award for Best Exit. His further screen credits include the role of Tiger Dyke in ITV’s Benidorm, BBC’s Call the Midwife and the Bafta-nominated BBC miniseries Our World War. His stage credits include The Greater Game at Southwark Playhouse and Spring Awakening at the Brighton Pavilion.

Bernadette Bangura recently starred as Becky in the UK and Ireland tour of Waitress. Her other theatre credits include the UK tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Moulin Rouge! at the Piccadilly Theatre, Once On This Island at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, My Fair Lady at the London Coliseum and on its UK tour, Jesus Christ Superstar at the Barbican, and UK tours of Hairspray and Sunset Boulevard.

Brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway, Pretty Woman: The Musical features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray), an original ‘blazing rock score’ (Daily Mail) score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (‘Summer of ’69’, ‘Heaven’) and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’ which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan – New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Pretty Woman: The Musical has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd/Kathy Kim are the Global General Management Consultant. Direction recreated by Dominic Shaw.

Pretty Woman: The Musical had its world premiere at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in September 2019 to rave reviews, and a US Tour of the show opened in October 2021. The production opened in the West End at the Piccadilly Theatre on 13 February 2020, before relocating to the Savoy Theatre from 8 July 2021, where it played its final performance on 18 June 2023, ahead of embarking on its first sell-out UK and Ireland tour in October 2023.

Sister Act The Musical

Brace yourself sisters! Jamie Wilson Productions are delighted to announce the return of the award-winning smash hit Sister Act The Musical, playing at Wales Millennium Centre 10 – 15 January 2028 as part of a new UK and Ireland tour.

ChuckleVision legend Paul Chuckle will play Monsignor O’Hara, with further casting to be announced.

Paul Chuckle is best known as one half of the famous, much-loved award-winning comedy pair The Chuckle Brothers (alongside his late brother Barry). The pair won the TV talent show New Faces, and had their own television series The ChuckleHounds, Chuckle Time, the Children’s BAFTA Award winning ChuckleVision, which was broadcast for over 20 years, and their own game show To Me, to You!

They also featured in several episodes of BBC’s Walliams & Friends, as well as playing Crostini and Co in ITV’s Benidorm. Additionally on screen, Paul’s other credits include the role of Ronnie Hislop in BBC’s Doctors, Channel 5’s The Madam Blanc Mysteries and BBC’s Celebrity Master Chef.

On stage, Paul has appeared in numerous pantomimes across the country and will star as Mr Boo in the National Theatre’s production of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice later this year.

Away from the stage and screen, Paul tours the UK night clubs and universities with his DJ act. In the 2026 New Year Honours Paul was awarded the MBE from King Charles.

Disco diva Deloris’ life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Placed under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she shouldn’t be found – a convent! Encouraged to help the struggling choir, she inspires her fellow sisters to find their true voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Sister Act has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Sister Act features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson.

Pretty Woman will run from 8 June – 12 June 2027

Sister Act runs from 10 – 15 January 2028 as part of a new UK and Ireland tour.

Find out more and purchase tickets at www.wmc.org.uk

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