Musician pokes fun at council’s ‘Instagrammable’ bridge in Christmas rock song

Bruce Sinclair

A contentious new ‘Instagram-friendly’ bridge has been name checked in a new Christmas song which “gently digs” at the council while raising funds for charity.

While setting out to write, and perform, a Christmas song may not be something everyone strives to undertake, for Ray Roberts and fellow performers Paul Smith, Ian Pearce, and Ray’s son Nathan, all local to Pembroke Dock, the song ‘Where has the Christmas spirit gone’ came about after a chat about seasonal hits.

“We were chatting about Christmas number ones; ‘sausage rolls’ got to number one a few years ago and I thought ‘hold my beer’.

“It’s also quite a catchy song and locally everyone is talking about it; I went to the post office in Pennar and people were saying ‘I like your song’.”

The song opens with the lyrics: “Where has the Christmas Spirit Gone No money for heating this Christmas time, Old folks shivering as the frost starts to climb, Pensioners’ homes like a fridge in the night, Wrapped in blankets, hoping they’ll see the light.

“Council tax spent on a bridge we didn’t need, Instagrammable views, but we have mouths to feed, Where’s the funding for those who need it most? County Councillors have abandoned their post.”

Ray has coughed up some £1,500 for the production, and accompanying video, which features plenty of places in Pembrokeshire, including Haverfordwest’s castle and the new bridge, Pembroke nightclub OUT, Central Motors, Dales Music Store Tenby, Tenby’s beach and castle, Wisebuys Pembroke, and Pembroke Castle, as well as an appearance by Ray’s wife’s grandma, aged 101, who lives in her own flat in Tenby.

Ray explained why the Christmas song included a reference to the controversial ‘signature’ bridge in Haverfordwest’s riverside, which has been nicknamed the ‘Instagram-friendly’ bridge by disparagers: “Because it just p****d me off, simple as that. Around Pembroke Dock they are having these warm rooms and they’ve recently closed the Anchorage day centre, and they spend £5m…”

Supporters of the bridge, which forms part of the regeneration of Haverfordwest have pointed out the funding, part of a ‘levelling-up’ scheme for the town, could not have been used for bolstering general services, with the actual cost direct to the county only a proportion of oft-quoted figures for the scheme.

“They can spin it how they want,” said Ray “and they can spend money how they want to do; they’ve always got a spare pot and then can close centres for OAPs; it’s got to p*** you off spending more money on council tax and getting less and less.

“It kind of hits home when you see close family friends hit by these cutbacks.”

Despite that, he said: “It’s a bit of a tongue in cheek and a bit of a kick at the council and a chance to raise money for charity.

“It’s not about a hard hit, it’s a gentle dig and a call to spend time with your family. ‘Don’t waste your money on glitz, be with your family,’ that’s where the lyrics are, it’s written with good intent, it’s meant to be funny rather than a good kicking.”

Unlike the old days where a single like this would be bought near the pic ‘n mix in Woolworths, Ray’s song is streaming on popular download sites like Youtube, Spotify, and Apple Music, with funds raised through advertising revenue.

Ray added: “I want people downloading it, I want to raise money but not get people paying for it, hopefully advertising revenue will do that. The song is registered for the UK charts and streaming from all platforms helps.

“It stands me in around £1,500, none of that’s coming back to me; I’ve always wanted to do a rock video.

“Every single penny will go straight to charity.”

Watch the video here: