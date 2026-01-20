Musician tells BBC that it’s ‘impossible to make a living’ from Welsh language music

Stephen Price

One of Welsh language music’s biggest names has claimed that digital platforms and a reduction in royalties have made it impossible to make a living for artists who create Welsh language music.

Meinir Gwilym is one of the biggest-selling Welsh artists and is a presenter on S4C’s nightly magazine show Wedi 7, also having weekend shows on Heart Cymru.

Speaking to the BBC recently, the singer, songwriter and guitarist she said that she was able to support herself financially with her music at the start of her career. But now due to major changes in the industry, she says it has become impossible, leading to her diversifying and working as a producer and presenter.

Speaking on the Welsh language Beti a’i Pobol show on BBC Radio Cymru, she shared: “When I started, it was almost possible between gigs and the royalties, I was able to make a fair salary.

“You do other things too but that is not enough to support someone. “At that time my songs were played a lot on the radio and I was working very hard and it was possible.

“But then things changed with how royalties were calculated in Wales, and in Welsh in particular, and the royalties that musicians received then fell by 90%.

“So if you were previously getting £1,000 for something, then you got £100. “And it’s not possible to still be today – it’s not possible to make a living out of it.”

The singer, who released her first EP Smôcs, Coffi a Fodca Rhad in 2002 when she was a student at Cardiff University, was referring to a dispute with PRS in 2007.

The royalty collection association changed their payment system, leading to a huge financial collapse for Welsh musicians.

Broadcasting rights agency Eos was set up to try to secure better terms. In 2013 a dispute between Eos and the BBC over the level of the corporation’s payments led to Welsh musicians refusing to have their work played on Radio Cymru and other BBC stations for a brief period.

Meinir Gwilym added that the situation is even more difficult today due to the popularity of streaming platforms, which have faced criticism for what they pay artists.

She shared: “I held out for a long time not to put my music on the most well-known one, but in the end I had to.

“There is no brass coming from that. Someone was playing my songs on those platforms and nothing came out of it.

“But the way I thought about it then is – people hear your music.

“Another generation is going to hear your music and then maybe they’re going to come to the gigs.”

According to Meinir, there is more profit to be made from selling CDs and vinyl, something she saw first-hand after selling tens of thousands of copies of her first two records, with many still buying them today.

She added: “I think there is also something about people wanting to buy CD’s or vinyl, as something to remember, something to keep.

“Well, sometimes it’s not even something to play with, but real fans want to buy something that’s tangible to hold, maybe.”

Meinir Gwilym last released a live album in 2025, and is also enjoying a new era of her musical career as part of ensemble group, Pedair.

Her presenting roles, including another on S4C’s flagship gardening show, have proven popular and are allowing her to create on the side, but she said she would be a full-time musician if that were possible.

“Singing and writing music is what I do. That is, I think, my calling.”

