Musicians called to join in and perform at international music making festival

Nation.Cymru Team

In celebration of Make Music Day, an international festival of music making on 21 June, musicians will come together for a spectacular performance in mid Wales.

Previous events have brought together everything from piccolos to contrabass clarinets with a full range of singing voices, and this year will mark the event’s first concert in Wales.

Musicians from across Wales as well as those with no experience or time to rehearse are invited to join in for the one-off performance at Llys y Brenin, Aberystwyth.

The free event will be headed up by an expert musical director, who will guide performers through specially prepared sheet music suitable for everyone.

The event will include brand new compositions and arrangements especially for the event, alongside a range of classical favourites like opera choruses and popular songs including chart-topping hits.

Some specially commissioned Welsh folk song arrangements will also be premiered.

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The first Big Wind Orchestra and Choir event in Wales will be hosted in Aberystwyth in the public square at Llys y Brenin, very close to the promenade and beach.

Event co-ordinator, Adam Funnell, said: “Our huge event on Make Music Day will bring together musicians into a unique ensemble.

“We want people to dust off their instruments, warm up their voices and join in, especially if they don’t usually perform in a group.

“Hundreds of musicians performing such a wide range of music, in the perfect summer location, will make for a wonderful concert.”

The event is co-organised by Making Music, the home of leisure-time music across the UK, and supported by Ceredigion County Council.

This performance is part of the Make Music Day events popping up across the country, including Big Wind Orchestra and Choir events in every UK nation. From libraries, pubs and shopping centres, to parks, gardens and the biggest concert halls, 21 June will be filled with music making.

There is still time to sign up via the Big Summer Wind Orchestra site. Any wind, brass, percussion player, or singer can register to take part. Sheet music and full instructions will be sent out in advance.