Musicians refuse to perform at Eisteddfod over Welsh language policy
Welsh artists Eädyth and Izzy Rabey have said that they do not intend to perform at the National Eisteddfod until the main language policy is changed.
In a statement they said that “bilingualism is at the core of how we express our Welsh identity, and celebrate it”.
The pair were among the artists that had been announced who would perform at the Eisteddfod in August. However, Eädyth and Izzy Rabey said they would not perform in the Eisteddfod pavilion without a change to the language policy
They announced that they no longer intended to perform if the language policy did not change, in order to show support for Sage Todz and DJ Jaffa.
Sage Todz said at the beginning of the month that he would not perform at the Eisteddfod because there was too much English in his songs.
He later added that he was not protesting and that he respected the Welsh rule, which has been in place since 1952.
Last week DJ Jaffa said he would also pull out of the ‘Huw Stephens presents’ event at the Eisteddfod on August 10.
@eadythofficial and myself will not be performing at the Pavilion gig unless the language policy is changed for invited acts, and we have a meeting with the board to discuss how truly the Eisteddfod can work harder to change how they work with artists to be more inclusive. pic.twitter.com/nKkb523zhx
— Izzy Morgana Rabey🌙🫧 (@IzzyMorgana) June 19, 2023
On Monday morning, Izzy Rabey suggested that she and Eadyth Crawford would do the same if the language policy was not relaxed.
“Neither Eadyth nor I would perform at the gig if the Eisteddfod does not change the language policy towards artists they invite to perform,” said Izzy.
They also called for a meeting with the Eisteddfod board to discuss their concerns.
They added in a statement: “Asking artists who write bilingually to change words not only calls into question the true motives of why you are booking us in the first place, it also suggests and perpetuates the idea that our expression is not the experiences of our lives’ experiences as Welsh people are not in terms and to a standard that fits that are in line with what the Eisteddfod believes to be ‘cultural preservation’ and ‘linguistic celebration’.”
In response the National Eisteddfod said: “We have received an email from Izzy Rabey regarding her performance at the Eisteddfod this morning. We will respond to her personally and not through the press and media.”
May not be deliberate but this is feeding the hate for the Welsh language. True that Wales is a bilingual country with English as the dominant partner due to history that cannot be covered here. Plenty of Anglo stuff going on so if you don’t like the fact that a few events are Welsh only you really need to perform at those other English only or bilingual events.
My Scalextric set is at the core of my identity. I demand St Ffagan immediately pay me and retain the piece for posterity. This non-story is genuinely absurd, privileged, insensitive nonsense. Art(-ish) and protest, always awkward bedfellows, have now become “Rage To Defend The Machine”. Education on Welsh history, culture and the language must be improved to avoid this auto-cannibalistic foolishness. There are 2 major Welsh language arts festivals, one being for children, some scattered gigs and, y’know, a decently long history of suppression and oppression. Ladies, you’re asking to diminish 1 of those things, something that we can ill… Read more »
Eloquently stated. My point exactly but far far better. Diolch yn fawr.
Der ‘mlaen nawr, mun! Er bo’ ‘da fi peth cydymdeimlad o rhan y safbwynt cyffredinol (hwbio dwyieithrwydd yn ogystal/llaw yn law gyga hwbio diwylliant ieithyddol y Cymry), i weld bobl yn gwneud y fath gofynion, yn gyhoeddus ac mor debyg (yn unfath, a dwud y gwir) i ddisgwyliadau a gofynion y cwr sy’ wedi gwrthwynebu’n diwylliant a’n iaith, wel, mae bach yn abswrd. “The Left will always eat itself”… Gydag arian, enwogrwydd, statws a grym fel yr halen, pupur, sos coch a finegar. Cas gwr (neu gwraig) na charo’r gwlad a’i maco and all that jazz.
Naw wfft i’r ddwy. Ni ddylai’r Gymraeg orfod cyfaddawdu efo’r Saesneg o hyd ac o hyd.
Don’t know who they are never heard of them. The survival of our language is paramount, they will be gone in a few years. This attempt at destroying the status of the language has happened in the past, Neill Kinnock, George Thomas and the like tried to force so called bilingualism on the Eisteddfod by removing funding, that failed. Stick to the principle of the Eisteddfod.
Well for me as a recent learner of Cymraeg, I’ve got to Advanced level now, (even if I’m near bottom of the class, I’ve not been thrown out!) to the Eisteddfod is a great way to experience Total Immersion in the culture of Cymru. You cannot separate a people from their language, the language is the culture, therefore if you want to contribute to and respect the culture of the Cymry (Welsh-speaking people) then you need to understand the language to a reasonable degree, as the whole point of languages is they don’t translate!! I think these two should go… Read more »
The thing that strikes me is that elsewhere there is a lot of comment, mostly in English and 99% supportive of keeping the Eisteddfod all Welsh. It’s not as if there aren’t many other opportunities for English speaking and crossover acts, and mostly these are opportunities Welsh language acts don’t get. My Welsh is very limited, but I enjoy Welsh language rock bands.
Its like these two are trying to split the social atom! You can’t separate a people from their language, a language is the foremost way people transmit their culture! get it?!
The National Eisteddfod is, and always has been, a Welsh language event and long may it continue.
I worry that the “bi-lingual” argument is a tool to undermine the language. Once English is introduced because we are a “bi-lingual nation” the Welsh only rule will be undermined very quickly.
One of the points being raised in defence of the proposal (demands) is that the Welsh-only policy makes sense for competitors, but not invited artists. Why? Why not allow for those who wish to express themselves in any language the RIGHT to do so? As you suggest, then – thus dies the Eisteddfod, and subsequently, the language itself.
Well the Cymraeg (Welsh) is Art you see, it’s very creative, language is creativity you know. And as that English critic said ‘Art is not easy you see’ – Eadyth is trying to dumb Cymreig (Welsh culture) down. Can’t be done!
Creating a race row when it’s blatantly not the issue. It’s a policy that applies to everyone. Shame on them both but part of me is grateful as I will not have to endure the pain of Izzy’s cringe music.
What an odd thing to think you can demand changes to our national celebration of our unique language and culture. The Eisteddfod exists to do as it always has done, our language us key to it. The demand appears anti Cymraeg, not a great position to put yourself in.
I can see the point of the welsh only rule, of course. However, the biggest problem with growing the numbers and use of Cymraeg, is that young people leave school being able to speak Cymraeg, but they just don’t use it. A few years later and they’ve lost it all. Sage Todz, and to a lesser extent, Eady and Izzy, would have been a major draw for these people. I do feel that the Eisteddfod have made a major mistake here, in not allowing Todz to perform. Cymraeg is certainly not rich in these sort of talents, and not to… Read more »