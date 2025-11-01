Mwsog lead psychedelic rebirth of Welsh folk with debut single

Wild Welsh wanderers Mwsog ignite a new revolution in folk with their debut single ‘Chwyldro’ – a fierce and spellbinding collision of ancient myth and modern fire.

Sonic pilgrims of ‘70s acid folk and mystical tradition, MWSOG channel the ghosts of Cymru through a darker, heavier lens.

‘Chwyldro’ (Revolution) gallops like a storm ritual – drums and harmonium pounding beneath harmonised voices that rise like smoke over standing stones.

Think Bert Jansch meets Black Sabbath, led by the elemental power of Mari Mathias, whose voice feels carved from the land itself.

“MWSOG allows me to embody the teachings of the Mabinogi,” says Mari. “Ancient voices still walk among us – in moss, in metal, in the quiet threads between soil and song.”

Rooted in the folklore and defiance of Wales, ‘Chwyldro’ draws inspiration from the Rebecca Riots – 19th-century farmers who, disguised as women, rose against injustice.

“You can almost hear the ghosts of hooves and battle cries between the instruments,” says drummer Luke Huw Llewellyn.

Recorded beneath the standing stones of the Preseli Hills with producer Steffan Pringle, the track captures a raw, ritual energy – the sound of rebellion reborn.

Collective

Formed as a drifting spiritual collective, MWSOG has crystallised into a nine-piece clan of psychedelic folk-rock sorcerers.

Their live shows unfold as wild, communal ceremonies, already drawing sold-out crowds and festival acclaim across Wales.

With ‘Chwyldro’ as their opening invocation, MWSOG are not just revisiting Welsh folklore – they’re reawakening it for a new generation.

