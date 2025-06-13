Mynadd release outstanding debut album

Stephen Price

Mynadd have shared their ‘unashamedly pop’ debut album ‘Dio mor hawdd â hynny?’ today (13 June 2025) – an outstanding jazz-tinged snapshot of the band members’ lives since meeting in sixth form and venturing out into the world.

The title of the album – translated as ‘Is it that easy?’ – comes from the lyrics in ‘Llwybrau’, the first single released by Mynadd in October 2023, and is a nod to the confusion that comes with growing older.

This is the thematic thread that weaves the band’s first album together; the songs were composed over a period of two and a half years where the members went to sixth form, university, lived abroad and navigated the world of work with all the highs and lows of being in the music industry.

Despite faltering on the question of genre for their music until now, there is no doubt that the band’s first album is a pop album, mainly due to the evolution of the songs and the production work of Ifan Emlyn Jones.

Nevertheless, there are still jazz, soulful elements in some of the songs, while others, such as ‘Tra Môr yn Fur’ and ‘Y Newid’, are more atmospheric.

Change

The album is a mirror to the time of change that the band went through over this period; from the painful and stressful to the fun and carefree sounds found in ‘Sbot On’ and ‘Fel’na Ma’i’.

This variety is only possible through to the ability and vocal agility of the lead singer, Elain Rhys Iorwerth, and Alys Williams’ consulting work in the studio.



Although one could point to musical influences of all kinds and from all directions, the core influence on Mynadd’s first album is musicians and groups from Penllyn who came before them; without them – Candelas, Y Cledrau, and Blodau Papur.

The band were thrilled to able to work closely with several of those musicians throughout the journey of this first album.

Musical patchwork

The cover, helmed by Dyfan Williams, is a visual representation of the album’s musical patchwork.

Gruffudd, the band’s pianist, said: “It is a great honour to release Mynadd’s first album. It is the culmination of the band’s first period, and a collection of the songs that have kept us company as we face many new experiences since we first got together as a band.

“I really hope that listeners will be able to hear the fun and friendship between us on the songs.”

‘Dio mor hawdd â hynny?’ will be officially launched at Jac y Do, Caernarfon on 25 July.

There will be several other opportunities to see the album live over the coming months, including at Tafwyl, Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau, and the National Eisteddfod in Wrecsam.

The album is available on Bandcamp and all streaming platforms including Spotify from today.

Dio mor hawdd â hynny? tracklisting

01. Awn Ni?

02. Adra

03. Fel’na ma’i

04. Dylanwad

05. Sbot On

06. Llwybrau

07. Nefoedd ar y Ddaear

08. At Dy Goed

09. Tra Môr yn Fur

10. Y Newid

