Mystery behind covered-up shopfront revealed as new food spot prepares to open

Amelia Jones

A new health food spot is about to open its doors, and locals have already been given a sneak peek at what’s inside.

Mal’s Mumbles is set to take over the former Upside unit, which has been undergoing work ahead of the new business opening its doors.

The new venue will offer a range of health-focused food and drinks, including açai bowls, salads, wraps and sandwiches. Customers will also be able to pick up smoothies, coffee and a selection of protein treats.

The opening is likely to appeal to those looking for lighter lunch options, quick breakfasts or something to grab on the go, with the menu combining fresh ingredients with increasingly popular health food favourites.

Work is currently underway at the Newton Road premises as the new business prepares the space for its launch. While an exact opening date has yet to be announced, activity at the unit has already caught the attention of people passing through the area.

Announcing the new opening in August, owner 22-year-old Mali Curran said: “I’ve always felt there’s such a gap in the market for feel good bites to eat in Swansea, and I can’t wait to explore this.

” Living an active lifestyle takes its toll at times, so ensuring I am healthy and feeling good is paramount… and I want you to feel the same! So, whether you’re catching up with your girls, dragging your loved one for a Mumbles Mooch, or grabbing an office lunch on the go, we’ve got you covered.

“Having my own place has always been a dream of mine, and after graduating uni with a business degree, I knew this was the next step!

“Being only 22, there’s a lot to learn and figure out, but I am so grateful to start this journey with the most amazing support around me, and I really can’t wait to share it with you all!”

Mal’s has also generated interest online with a playful social media teaser ahead of the opening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by أوليفيا (@livigracee)

The business recently attracted attention after cutting a small opening into the newspaper-covered shop windows, allowing passers-by to get a glimpse inside. A sign placed alongside the opening simply read “take a peek”, prompting curiosity about what was happening behind the covered-up windows.

The teaser quickly made its way around social media, building anticipation for the new arrival before the full details of the food offering were revealed.

The former Upside unit occupies a prominent position at the top of Newton Road, putting the new business in a busy part of Mumbles with a steady flow of shoppers, residents and visitors.

With its focus on açai bowls, fresh food, smoothies and protein treats, Mal’s will add another option to the area’s growing food and drink scene.

Further details, including the official opening date and full menu, are expected to be announced by the business in the coming weeks.

You can follow their social media for further updates here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.