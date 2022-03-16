Mystery of ‘Manic Street Preachers’ posters outside music venue

When a picture emerged on social media of posters emblazoned on the front of one of Wales’ favourite music venues the rumour mill kicked in to full effect.

Simply repeated on these posters were the words ‘Forever Delayed’.

Now, any fan of Manic Street Preachers would tell you that this is the name of the band’s Greatest Hits album, released 20 years ago in 2002. It’s also the name of their well established fan community.

The date advertising Forever Delayed is Thursday, March 31 – during the BBC 6 Music Festival which will be taking over Cardiff then.

The plot thickens when you learn that the Manics were due to be in conversation with 6 Music presenter Stuart Maconie during the festival at the Tramshed venue in the city.

That is now not happening.

It’s also interesting to note that the Manics have never played Clwb Ifor Bach.

They were due to play the venue back in the early days of their existence in October 1990.

The gig was a poll tax benefit show with Welsh language bands Tynall Tywyll, Beganifs and Hanner Pei.

However, the band pulled out of the gig.

You could say then that their appearance at Clwb has been Forever Delayed.

STOP PRESS…. Manics announce historic gig at Clwb Ifor Bach

