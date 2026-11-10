Mystery of mural which has appeared in Cardiff city centre

Nation.Cymru staff

A mural which has appeared in the Welsh capital has got people talking, including fans of a certain famous Welsh rock band.

The artwork which has been created on a wall on Quay Street opposite the Principality Stadium, features famous imagery created for the cover of Manic Street Preachers’ debut album Generation Terrorists.

The street art is emblazoned with a time and date, which has left many Manics’ fans wondering just what the band could be announcing on that day.

Next February will mark 35 years since the album’s release through Columbia Records on 10 February 1992.

On the back of significant media attention and a “disproportionately high press profile” generated by the band’s previously released single “Motown Junk” from 1991, Generation Terrorists was long-awaited by critics, thanks to the members’ proclamation that their debut would be the “greatest rock album ever” and sell around sixteen million copies around the world.

Recorded between July and December 1991 and released in February 1992, the album did not meet these sales figures but it was nonetheless ultimately certified Gold in the United Kingdom.

The final front cover of the album was a picture of band member Richey Edwards’ left arm and chest. The arm had a tattoo of a rose with the words “useless generation” in capitals underneath, which was changed to “generation terrorists”. This was not without problems, as the original pressing had made Edwards’ flesh to be bright pink as opposed to the intended mustard. The working title of the album was Culture, Alienation, Boredom & Despair (a lyric from the song “Little Baby Nothing”).

The band who have been touring UK arenas with Suede recently released a live album recorded at London’s Roundhouse during the sold-out 20th anniversary tour of ‘The Holy Bible’ album in 2014.

Read our review of the band’s gig with Suede at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff.