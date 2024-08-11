Nation.Cymru appoints Welsh language books editor

Nation.Cymru is delighted to announce that it is strengthening its core team by appointing Ant Evans as our Welsh language books editor.

Ant lives in Caernarfon, Gwynedd where he works in the field of language policy. He is fluent in Welsh, English and French and is, of course, an avid reader.

Having initially accepted an invitation to review the occasional Welsh language book in July 2022, Ant’s contribution to Nation.Cymru has grown substantially over time.

He is now is the principal reviewer of Welsh language titles, while he has also over the past year written about theatrical productions as well as a live set by Gruff Rhys in Caernarfon Castle.

Range

Ant said: “Had you told me even a few years ago I’d be doing this, I doubt I’d have believed you! I’ve always been a book lover who very much enjoys a wide variety of genres. The incredible range of literature available in Welsh means that there honestly is something for everyone, and I take immense pleasure in occasionally shining a light on titles about which people might otherwise be unware.

“With it being Eisteddfod week, its literary awards have always been personal highlights of the year for me. There are few certainties in life, but one thing that you can count on is that I will have added to my collection of books during this week!

“Having been reviewing for Nation.Cymru since 2022, I very much look forward to doing so for the foreseeable future.”

{mid-content-banner]

Strengthening

His fellow editor, Jon Gower, who looks after the English language books’ section, is delighted to see this strengthening of Nation.Cymru’s cultural offering: ‘This year we undertook to review all of the books on the shortlists in both Welsh and English for the Wales Book of the Year award. With only a few weeks to assess the 24 titles, we were immensely pleased when we managed to achieve this but it would have been simply impossible without Ant’s input, insight and energy. I am delighted to be working alongside someone who loves books as much as I do.”

Mark Mansfield, CEO of Nation.Cymru said: “It’s brilliant to have Ant on board as we beef up our coverage of Welsh language literature. He’s a great addition to the team.

“As yet another product of our writer development scheme I’d like to thank the Books Council of Wales for supporting the programme which has helped us establish a conveyor belt for new talent and helped us bring Welsh language writers to a new audience.”

You can read some of Ant’s reviews and writing here:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

