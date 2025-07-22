National Dance Company Wales announces autumn tour Surge | Gwefr

National Dance Company Wales (NDCWales) has announced their autumn touring programme, Surge | Gwefr, featuring three unique pieces of dance from three very different choreographers.

With work from Marcos Morau, Osian Meilir and Faye Tan (in collaboration with Cecile Johnson Soliz), Surge | Gwefr will share the best of Welsh choreography with the world, as well as bringing some globally celebrated choreographers to Wales.

The programme will feature a long-time audience favourite alongside two new pieces of dance from Welsh and Wales-based artists, in collaboration with exciting voices in music and visual arts in Wales.

Waltz

Following success as part of the Pulse tour in 2023, NDCWales will once again present Marcos Morau’s Waltz, a show that dazzled audiences across Europe with its razor-sharp precision and glittering costumes.

Marcos Morau has worked across the world with a variety of dance festivals and companies. NDCWales fans will remember his work ‘Tundra’, which the Company created with him in 2017.

David Wilson, Interim Executive Director (& Joint CEO), NDCWales, said: “Marcos Morau’s movement style is mesmerising to watch. His work is really hypnotic and Waltz is a huge fan-favourite, so we’re delighted to see the return of this dramatic, compelling and exciting work this autumn alongside two equally vibrant works by Wales based creators Faye Tan and Osian Meilir who have both collaborated with visual artists, designers and musicians to create distinct dance experiences that will showcase the skilful talents of the company.”

Infinity Duet

Infinity Duet is a collaboration between choreographer Faye Tan and artist Cecile Johnson Soliz, with music by Cardiff-based sound artist Richard McReynolds.

First performed as part of NDCWales’ Shorts in early 2025, Infinity Duet sees two dancers take the stage alongside a large, swinging sculpture made by Johnson Soliz, whose drawings are also featured on the costumes.

Faye Tan, Infinity Duet’s choreographer, said: “Cecile and I have created a piece where neither dance nor sculpture take priority, with both art forms given equal importance and agency in the making of the work.

“We started our collaborative relationship a few years ago with this way of working in mind, and the result is something quite unique and intertwined. Within the work, audiences can simultaneously experience the feelings that come with watching dance and viewing sculpture.”

Mabon

The final piece in the Surge | Gwefr programme is a new dance piece created by Welsh choreographer, Osian Meilir called Mabon. Inspired by Welsh Myth and stories of the Mabinogion, the Welsh choreographer will draw on their background of folk and contemporary, and bring a new interpretation of well-known characters.

Osian is known for their joyful choreography which draws on popular culture as well as cultural heritage. Their touring work Qwerin has been performed all over the world with Visit Wales.

Mabon will feature eco-friendly animal costumes from Welsh designer Becky Davies, and music from triple harpist Cerys Hafana. The costume designs feature six animals from Welsh myth, and draw inspiration from the Welsh landscape and heritage. Musician Cerys Hafana, who is touring at the same time as the show, has written a new score to accompany Mabon.

Osian said: “I’m thrilled to be sharing Mabon with audiences across Wales and beyond. I hope people will feel enchanted by this Welsh folklore and find an eagerness to know more about our rich culture, stories and language. I’ve truly been taken by these six ancient characters and realising the story alongside such visionary artists has been magical.”

Dates

Surge | Gwefr will tour across Wales and England stopping in Cardiff, Newport, Bangor, Mold, Aberystwyth, London and Ipswich from September to November 2025, before touring to Germany in 2026.

All tour dates will have Audio Description and there will be BSL Interpreted performances on 17 September at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff and 17 October at The Place in London.

For further information, visit the National Dance Company Wales site here.

The tour is supported by Colwinston, Arts Council, Welsh Gov and Mabon is supported by Foyle Foundation.

