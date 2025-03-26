National Dance Company Wales appoints new Artistic Director

National Dance Company Wales (NDCWales) has appointed Bakani Pick-Up as Artistic Director (Joint CEO) and David Watson as Interim Executive Director (Joint CEO).

Bakani will join the company in September 2025 with David starting in April.

NDCWales is a repertory contemporary dance company that tours nationally and internationally, with visually striking, physically ambitious dance that expresses ideas beyond words and explores what it means to live in Wales and the world now.

Nurturing talent and innovation, NDCWales makes work with Welsh and Wales-based artists, as well as bringing some of the most exciting voices in dance from across the world to Wales.

Bakani Pick-Up said, “I am immensely excited to join National Dance Company Wales as Artistic Director. My journey in dance has spanned across many different fields. I am thrilled to bring this eclectic background to the company as we look to build and lead by example on the many possibilities for the future of contemporary dance across Wales.”

Bakani Pick-Up is a Zimbabwean born Choreographer, Researcher and Programmer who founded Bakani Pick-Up Company in 2018. Bakani also freelances as a Performer and Teacher, expanding their expertise in pedagogy, creative well-being, leadership, governance, and interdisciplinary arts. Some of their recent work has been presented at The Place, London; Vienna Secession, Austria; and on BBC Four. Bakani is also currently an Associate Trustee at Yorkshire Dance, Trustee at Chisenhale Dance Space and has previously served on a number of artistic advisory boards for dance organisations across the UK. Bakani also took part in ‘Laboratori’ NDCWales’ research and development programme in 2021.

“I am grateful that the company believes in the artistic vision I have presented, and I look forward to working with the whole Company to ensure we continue to celebrate the work of artists in Wales, while also striving to bring artists from around the globe into our world here in Wales.

I want to connect with the many diverse communities across Wales. I believe dance is for everyone and the work we will do as a company in the years to come will echo this belief.”

National Dance Company Wales said it is excited to work with Bakani towards a shared belief that dance can transform our world – not defined by one voice, but by many.

Alison Thorne, Chair of the Board of Trustees for National Dance Company Wales said,

“We are delighted that Bakani is joining us to lead the company into new opportunities artistically and with audiences and communities. They bring a wealth of dance experience and an innovative mindset. We will all enjoy working together creating a world that is enriched by dance.”

David Watson will also join National Dance Company Wales in April 2025 as interim Executive Director (Joint CEO) and said,

“I’m thrilled to be joining National Dance Company Wales as Interim Executive Director & Joint CEO. Dance is in my DNA, so I’m especially excited to be back in the world of dance, working alongside Bakani to build strong foundations for a bold and ambitious future. I can’t wait to get started and to work with the brilliant team at NDCWales, our communities, partners, and audiences across Wales and beyond.”

David is a senior arts leader with over 15 years’ experience across major UK cultural organisations, including National Museums Liverpool, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Hull UK City of Culture 2017, English National Ballet, Royal Opera House and London 2012 Olympic & Paralympic Ceremonies to name but a few. He is Chair of Storyhouse in Chester and Back to Ours in Hull, and a former professional dancer and choreographer. David is host of Before the Applause, a podcast exploring what it takes to create world-class cultural experiences.

Recruitment for a full time Executive Director (Joint CEO) will take place later this year.

