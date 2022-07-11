The hilarious decorations set up to welcome visitors to the National Eisteddfod in Ceredigion

It’s a tradition that the county hosting the National Eisteddfod will usually dress itself up in bunting and placards to welcome people to the festival.

But the always-inventive people of Ceredigion have come up with some more creative decorations to highlight the fact that they’re hosting the Welsh language cultural festival this year – including a set of scarecrow druids and painted sheep.

The people of Llanddewi Brefi have set up their own ‘Gorsedd’ of scarecrows, Enfys Hatcher Davies from the village told Nation.Cymru.

The Gorsedd are the community of bards who lead the Eisteddfod’s main ceremonies, promote literary scholarship, poetry and music, and hand out honours to those who have made a marked contribution to Welsh life – with First Minister Mark Drakeford due to join their ranks this year.

Every member also has a poetic bardic name, usually referring to where they come from, their family connections or a clever play on words, as well as their real name.

“Everyone contributed one scarecrow and gave it a bardic name, such as Emyr Fychan o’r Brefi, Rhys o’r Pistyll, Gwyneth Fflur and Cyril Sgoldy,” Enfys Hatcher Davies said.

“Around the scarecrows, there are also quotes from Llanddewi Brefi poets including one Prifardd (Chief Poet), D Lloyd Jenkins.”

Meanwhile, in Talgarreg, Enfys ‘Rheol’ Needham-Jones has painted some of their own flock with bunting and musical notes to represent the National Eisteddfod.

“We’re ready to welcome the Eisteddfod Ceredigion-style,” she joked.

The people of Ceredigion have had long enough to come up with creative ways of advertising the festival, as it was originally set to take place in 2020 but was delayed for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

The last Eisteddfod took place in Llanrwst, Conwy in 2019. Next year’s Eisteddfod will take place in Llŷn and Eifionydd.

The Ceredigion National Eisteddfod will be held on the outskirts of the town of Tregaron from 30 July – 6 August. For more information, go here.

Have you made a special effort with your National Eisteddfod decorations? If so get in touch!

