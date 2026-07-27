National Eisteddfod to celebrate ‘pride in our nation and language’, says chair

Nation.Cymru staff

The final preparations are underway as the National Eisteddfod takes shape in Pembrokeshire ahead of its return to the county for the first time in more than two decades.

In recent weeks, the staff and contractors of the Eisteddfod have transformed farmland in Llantwd near Cardigan into a vibrant festival ground with a 1,500 seat pavilion, various performance spaces and stalls, together with a temporary Gorsedd circle.

The Eisteddfod marks the end of over two years of organising and fundraising by local people, welcoming the festival back to Pembrokeshire for the first time since 2002.

As one of Europe’s largest cultural festivals, the Eisteddfod celebrates Welsh language and culture and will begin on Saturday, August 1 before coming to a close a week later on Saturday, August 8.

This year marks a special milestone for the event, with the Eisteddfod celebrating 850 years since the first festival was held in Cardigan Castle in 1176.

Named Eisteddfod y Garreg Las, this year’s edition takes inspiration from the striking bluestone found in the area, situated on the crossroads of the three counties in the middle of the west Wales countryside.

Celebration

John Davies, Cwmbetws, Chair of the Executive Committee, said: “This is a place where the Welsh language belongs to the land – the language of the close, the school yard, the chapel and the community. As we come together to celebrate our culture and traditions, let us also celebrate the rural spirit that has shaped Wales for generations.

“May the first week of August be a period of friendship, creativity and pride in our nation and our language. Whether you have travelled from afar or live just around the corner, you are very welcome to come to the land of the Blue Stone. Enjoy the Eisteddfod, enjoy the company, and above all, enjoy the Welsh countryside at its best,”

The catchment area for this year’s Eisteddfod includes Pembrokeshire and parts of Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

“The linguistic diversity within our counties is as rich as their landscapes. There are strongholds of the Welsh language in every county, with dialects varying significantly from Pembrokeshire’s “wes, wes” to the Cardis’ “odi, odi”.

“The collaboration to raise money for this Eisteddfod has broken all records, and, more importantly, has created bridges new between people from different backgrounds.

“We would like to sincerely thank everyone who contributed in any way to making the Garreg Las Eisteddfod one to remember.” said Mr Davies.

Nic Parry, President of the Court and Chairman of the Management Board, said: “This is the Eisteddfod at its best, blending the community with the artistic, and creating a visual spectacle with strong cultural and historical roots.

“We will announce our strategy for the next five years before the end of the year, and I look forward to leading the organisation through this process, ensuring that we set a viable and ambitious direction for our work for the next period.

“But before the next period, we get to enjoy this year. It has been a pleasure to watch the Garreg Las area take a tight hold on the opportunity to host the Eisteddfod.”

You can find out more about the National Eisteddfod here.

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