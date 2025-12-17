National Eisteddfod’s 2027 location revealed

The location of the 2027 National Eisteddfod (Eisteddfod Genedlaethol) has been revealed today, with the annual cultural event returning to Powys for the first time in over a decade.

The festival of Welsh arts and culture, which is the largest of its kind in Europe, will take place during the first week of August 2027 following an announcement made today (17 December), with preparation set to take place from January 2026.

Eisteddfod Chief Executive, Betsan Moses, said: “We’re delighted to announce that Powys will host the National Eisteddfod in 2027.

“We haven’t been to Powys for over ten years, and it’ll be great to return.

“We’ll be announcing more details about the catchment area at the public meeting, and I very much hope that local people will join us to prepare for the festival over the next eighteen months.

“There’s a warm croeso for everyone in the team. We’re looking for a cross-section of people with all kinds of interests and expertise to join us, with experienced and younger people working together to create a project and festival that will certainly attract competitors and visitors in their thousands.”

Eisteddfod Court President, Nic Parry, added: “This is the first time I’ve been involved with the Eisteddfod project from the start in my role as Court President, and I’m really looking forward to working closely with local communities.

“I know that the 2015 Maldwyn and the Marches Eisteddfod was a tremendously happy project, and I hope that today’s announcement will be welcomed, with local people and communities keen to join us to work on the community project and the festival itself.

“We’re grateful to everyone who’s helped us so far, and I’m looking forward to the next two years and getting to know our teams and committees across the area as we work together to bring the 2027 Eisteddfod to life.”

The announcement was welcomed by Cllr Glyn Preston: Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, at Powys Council, who shared: “We are delighted to welcome the National Eisteddfod back to Powys.

“This celebration of culture and creativity not only showcases the richness of our national heritage but also brings communities together, inspiring visitors from near and far.

““We look forward to sharing an unforgettable week of music, culture with everyone who joins us.”

A public meeting, due to be held in Glantwymyn Hall at 18:00 on Tuesday 13 January 2026, will be the first opportunity for local people to get involved, show their support, and sign up to be part of the team.

Community involvement is at the very heart of the Eisteddfod, as the festival brings its unique celebration of our language and culture to a different part of Wales each year.

Nominations for Chair, Vice-chair (Culture), Vice-chair (Strategy), Chair of the local fund, and Executive team secretary are now open, and the closing date is 17:00, Tuesday 20 January. All the information and the application/nomination form can be found on the Eisteddfod website.

Following the public meeting, work will begin on selecting competitions for the Rhestr Testunau (List of Competitions), with an initial meeting and an opportunity to elect officers at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Machynlleth at 10:30 on Saturday 17 January.

The first meeting of the Local Fund will take place at 18:00 on Tuesday 10 February, with a chance to find out more about everything at the public meeting.

Anyone interested in joining the committees can also sign-up here at the Eisteddfod’s website.