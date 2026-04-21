National Eisteddfod’s 2027 name announced

The 2027 Eisteddfod Genedlaethol’s official name has been revealed following a recent competition.

The National Eisteddfod is one of Europe’s largest cultural festivals, celebrating the Welsh language, music and arts, and attracting thousands of visitors each year. Its Maes provides a unique setting where performances, competitions and community events come together in a vibrant, distinctly Welsh atmosphere.

Following a joint competition with Aled Hughes’ programme on BBC Radio Cymru, the 2027 Eisteddfod Executive Committee has decided that next year’s festival will be officially known as the Maldwyn Meirionnydd National Eisteddfod.

Over 250 entries were received as part of the competition, and compiling a shortlist proved to be quite a task. In the end, Maldwyn Meirionnydd was chosen, as it’s simple and describes a large part of the catchment area.

Heulwen Davies, Strategic Vice-Chair of the Executive Committee, said, “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Maldwyn Meirionnydd National Eisteddfod next year!

“Choosing a name for the festival wasn’t easy, and we’re grateful to everyone for all their suggestions. There were some extremely creative names, but they didn’t work as a festival name, and others were lovely but too local, and didn’t reflect the wider catchment area.

“So, after lengthy discussion, we’ve agreed on Maldwyn Meirionnydd. We hope that it helps people to realise where next year’s Eisteddfod will be held! Thank you to everyone who entered, and huge congratulations to the winners.”

The name was announced on Aled Hughes’ programme on Tuesday, 21 April.

The winning name was suggested by two people, Arwel Jones and Nest Evans, and both will receive a week ticket to the Maldwyn Meirionnydd National Eisteddfod next year.

This year, for the first time in 30 years, the Super Furry Animals will perform at the National Eisteddfod.

Widely regarded as one of Wales’ most influential bands, the group have built a lasting legacy with their blend of psychedelic rock, electronic experimentation and Welsh-language music, helping to bring Cymru’s alternative scene to international audiences since the 1990s.

The band with their vibrant and offbeat style will headline the main stage on the Eisteddfod Maes (Llwyfan y Maes) on the festival’s opening Saturday night – with entry included in the price of a day ticket.

This is a rare opportunity to see the band perform live, in the unique atmosphere of the Maes, with Mellt, Pys Melyn and Ynys as support acts.

This will be the only Welsh language gig the band will perform, which is likley to include never-before-heard songs as part of a one-off set.

Cian Ciarán from the band said: “We’re looking forward to playing a unique set, something you’ll never have heard before and perhaps never will again.”

The group first emerged in 1995 following their signing to Creation Records, quickly gaining attention not only for their music but for their unconventional promotional style. Among their most memorable moments was the appearance of their iconic purple tank at the Llandeilo Eisteddfod Maes in 1996, which is a stunt that has since become part of Welsh music folklore.

The announcement is expected to be a major draw for the festival’s opening weekend, with organisers anticipating strong demand for tickets. Visitors are being encouraged to book in advance, with day tickets priced at £25 via the Eisteddfod website.

With accommodation likely to be in high demand, the Maes B campsite will open for one night on the Saturday, offering festival-goers the chance to stay on-site. A combined Maes entry and camping ticket is available for £45, with organisers advising people to plan ahead to avoid disappointment.

Camping tickets can be found here.

The Maldwyn Meirionnydd National Eisteddfod Proclamation Ceremony will be held in Llanidloes at 15:00 on Saturday, 9 May, following the Gorsedd and community procession through the town, starting from Llanidloes High School at 14:00.

For more information, visit www.eisteddfod.cymru.