National libraries join forces in major UK–Ireland cultural initiative

Four national libraries across the UK and Ireland will work together on a new programme of cultural cooperation backed by €750k in funding.

The collaboration is one of twelve projects under the UK-Ireland Cultural Co-Operation Programme, announced in Cork on Thursday (12 March) during the second UK-Ireland Summit to strengthen post-Brexit relations.

In particular, the first-of-its-kind exhibition and events programme between the four National Libraries will explore the distinctiveness of the culture, stories and languages of the UK and Ireland.

The National Library of Wales, National Library of Ireland, National Library of Scotland and the British Library will also engage with audiences to explore the connections between the communities, and the enriching influence the countries have had on each other.

Welcoming the announcement of the ‘Across these islands – shared histories and shared futures’ project between the National Libraries, the Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales, Rhodri Llwyd Morgan who was in Cork for the event shared his enthusiasm.

Rhodri said: “This is such an exciting, inaugural and innovative project. It will see the four National Libraries working together to create engaging programmes, projects and materials which will inspire and offer opportunities for communities and families to learn and understand more about themselves and each other”

The National Library of Wales is located in Aberystwyth. Opened in 1907, the Library is the centre of research into the culture and heritage of Wales and the Celtic nations.

As a legal deposit library, they are entitled to a copy of every print publication in the UK and Ireland, with collections including:

7,000,000 feet of film

250,000 hours of video

6,000,000 books and newspapers

40,000 manuscripts

1,500,000 maps

150,000 hours of sound

950,000 photographs

60,000 works of art

1,900 cubic meters of archives

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, alongside Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O’Donovan and Minister for Creative Industries, Media and Arts Ian Murray, announced a total of €5m in funding for the projects.

The collaboration will fulfil a commitment made at the 2025 UK-Ireland Summit to establish a strategic partnership to deepen and amplify co-operation between the leading cultural institutions in both countries.

The projects approved for funding will take place during the period from 2026 to 2030.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I am very pleased to announce this funding to 12 projects that will deliver our commitment to a strategic partnership between cultural institutions. “The projects enable our leading cultural institutions and organisations to share their creativity and skills to tell the stories of Ireland and the UK, through artistic expression and archival research. “I welcome also that there will be a focus on the sharing of expertise presenting opportunities for professional development by practitioners in both countries.

“I wish every funded project success and look forward to seeing the fruits of this co-operation over the coming years.”

At the summit, Keir Starmer also announced £937 million in new Irish investment into the UK, which will create around 850 new jobs.

One project will connect Wales and Ireland, providing enough power for 570,000 homes, and representing at least £740 million of private investment in Ireland and Wales.

The Prime Minister said: “The UK’s close friendship with Ireland is going from strength to strength and I am pleased that we are going further in working together on growth, energy, security and more. This new Irish investment coming into the UK is one part of a much bigger picture of our flourishing cultural, commercial and security ties.

“The action this government has taken to reset relationships and deepen partnerships with our closest allies is paying off. It will help us withstand global challenges and protect money in the pockets of families up and down the country.”