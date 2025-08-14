National Library and Anglesey Archives to promote Welsh broadcasting history

The National Library of Wales is working with Anglesey Archives to bring increased access for the island’s residents to the Wales Broadcast Archive.

A new Clip Corner in Llangefni, one of fourteen throughout Wales, will offer free public access to a rich collection of Welsh broadcasting history, connecting the Anglesey community with decades of voices, stories, and moments that have shaped modern Wales.

To celebrate the occasion, the National Library of Wales will host a live event on 11 September, honoring Welsh cultural and broadcasting heritage.

Broadcast legends

The free public event will be presented by singer and broadcaster Elin Fflur, who will engage in conversation with broadcast legend Hywel Gwynfryn, singer-songwriter and broadcaster Meinir Gwilym, and actor Huw Garmon, known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film Hedd Wyn. Throughout the event, Elin will share archive clips featuring each of her guests, bringing their stories to life.

The conversation will take place at Theatr Fach Llangefni, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. The live event will be recorded and made available to watch on the National Library of Wales’s website shortly afterwards.

Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales, said: “The Wales Broadcast Archive exists to preserve and share the voices and stories that have shaped modern Wales. The launch of a Clip Corner at the Anglesey Archives, Llangefni is another important step in making our national broadcast heritage accessible to all our communities in Wales.

“The National Library of Wales has a vital role in safeguarding and giving access to this vast and important broadcast archive for the people of Wales. We encourage everyone to visit the Clip Corner in Llangefni, the National Library in Aberystwyth, and other Clip Corners across Wales to discover this remarkable collection for yourselves.”

Familiar faces

Hywel Gwynfryn, a very familiar face and voice to many in Wales after beginning his broadcast career in the 60s, said of the Wales Broadcast Archive: “Protecting the history of broadcasting in Wales is essential – it tells the story of who we are and where we have come from.

“Making the archive available to communities throughout Wales is a meaningful way of celebrating and sharing our identity too. I am proud to be a small part of the big jigsaw and that in my hometown, Llangefni.

“As one who has used the archive in the National Library, I challenge anyone not to be completely enticed to revisit the past once they start exploring the Wales Broadcast Archive in a Clip Corner near you.

The Wales Broadcast Archive at The National Library of Wales celebrates the legacy of Welsh broadcasting and is a partnership between the Library, ITV Cymru Wales, BBC Cymru Wales, and S4C. Funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Welsh Government, and the Library itself, its mission is to preserve and share Wales’ broadcast heritage with everyone.

Custodians

Kelly Parry, Senior Manager for Archive Museum and Gallery Services said: “As custodians of Anglesey’s rich local history, we’re proud to now also help preserve and share the wider story of Wales through the Wales Broadcast Archive.

“It’s entirely fitting that this Clip Corner finds its home within the Anglesey Archives, a place already dedicated to safeguarding our island’s unique heritage. Connecting our community with decades of national broadcast history not only enriches our understanding of Wales’ cultural journey, but also brings new life to the voices and stories that have shaped both Anglesey and the nation as a whole.

“We look forward to welcoming the local community and visitors alike to explore, discover, and enjoy this important collection.”

Andrew White, Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales said: “Welsh broadcasting has captured the voices, stories, and moments that shape who we are. Through the Wales Broadcast Archive and projects like Clip Corner, we’re helping communities reconnect with that shared history.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, this work is bringing local heritage to life in meaningful and accessible ways. The launch in Anglesey Archives, Llangefni shows how powerful our past can be in strengthening pride and belonging today.”

Tickets to the free event are available on Theatr Fach’s site.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

