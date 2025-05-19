National Library of Wales partners with Radio Wales to present Rewind Archive Special

As part of the National Library of Wales’ continued rollout of the Wales Broadcast Archive’s “Clip Corners” across the country, Merthyr Tydfil’s Central Library will officially launch its own dedicated viewing station this June — bringing a wealth of Welsh broadcasting history to the community.

To mark the occasion, on 10 June the National Library of Wales’ is partnering with BBC Radio Wales to present a Rewind Archive Special – a live event celebrating Welsh cultural and broadcasting legacy. The live event will be recorded and broadcast as a Rewind Archive Special on BBC Radio Wales soon after.

The event will be hosted by BBC Cymru Wales’s Lucy Owen, with special appearances from broadcasting legends Owen Money, Roy Noble, and singer and presenter Aleighcia Scott.

The event will be set in the striking atrium of The College Merthyr, this free public event will bring together iconic moments from BBC Radio Wales’ archives alongside television broadcast clips and lively conversation.

Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales, said: “The Wales Broadcast Archive exists to preserve and share the voices and stories that have shaped modern Wales. The launch of a Clip Corner in Merthyr is an important step in making our national broadcast heritage accessible to more communities, and we’re delighted to mark the occasion with this special collaboration with BBC Radio Wales.”

This event is part of a wider programme from BBC Cymru Wales celebrating Merthyr Tydfil. Carolyn Hitt, Editor of BBC Radio Wales, added: “We’re thrilled to be part of this unique event that celebrates Merthyr’s rich cultural identity through the power of radio and archive. From music and sport to unforgettable moments in our communities, the stories we’ve told over the decades are part of the fabric of Wales—and it’s a joy to bring some of those memories to life on stage.”

The Wales Broadcast Archive at The National Library of Wales celebrates the legacy of Welsh broadcasting and is a partnership between the Library, ITV Cymru Wales, BBC Cymru Wales, and S4C.Funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Welsh Government, and the Library itself, its mission is to preserve and share Wales’s broadcast heritage with everyone.

Andrew White, Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales said: “We’re proud to support the Wales Broadcast Archive in preserving and sharing the rich heritage of Welsh broadcasting. Thanks to National Lottery players the Clip Corner project is helping communities across Wales connect with their local stories and history. The launch in Merthyr is a fantastic example of how heritage can inspire pride, reflection, and a stronger sense of identity in the places people call home.”

Free tickets are available at: www.library.wales/events

CLIP CORNERS

The public will be able to access the Wales Broadcast Archive at National Library of Wales and at additional locations across Wales.

There are Clip Corners at:

Carmarthen Library, Carmarthen

Llanrwst Library, Llanrwst

Conwy Culture Centre, Conwy

West Glamorgan Archive Service, Swansea

South Wales Miners’ Library, Swansea

Gwynedd Archives, Caernarfon

Cardiff University, Cardiff

Glamorgan Archives, Cardiff

Clip Corners soon to be opened:

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff – May 2025

Merthyr Tydfil Central Library, Merthyr Tydfil – June 2025

Northeast Wales Archives, Ruthin

Hafren, Newtown

Anglesey Archives Service, Llangefni

Pembrokeshire Archives and Local Studies, Haverfordwest

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

