National Library of Wales to celebrate the unique archive of Geraint Jarman

The National Library of Wales, in partnership with the Wales Broadcast Archive, will host a special event celebrating the life and legacy of Geraint Jarman.

The musician, broadcaster and actor who passed away on 2 March 2025, will be celebrated on 27 November at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Cabaret space.

Renowned broadcaster Lisa Gwilym, who worked closely with Jarman for many years, will chair a panel of colleagues and friends, sharing and exploring a wealth of archive footage and audio.

Together, they will guide the audience through highlights from his extensive archive, spanning acting, presenting, producing, and, most memorably, his remarkable career as a singer and songwriter.

Wales Millennium Centre is home to one of The National Library of Wales’ Clip Corners, one of fourteen across the country, offering free public access to the nation’s rich broadcasting history and connecting communities with the voices, stories and moments that have shaped modern Wales.

The event has been organised with the support of Geraint’s family, who have worked with the National Library of Wales’ archives team to select highlights from his career. Among the treasures to be shared on the night are recordings of his much-loved performances as the voice of Superted and the Welsh Smurfs, along with television productions such as Fideo 9, Syth and Grito’r Hewl i Fethlehem. His musical performances will span the decades, starting with his reggae roots in Cardiff Bay.

Nia Caron, Geraint Jarman’s late wife spoke on behalf of the family and his daughters, Lisa, Hanna and Mared: “It is important to us as a family that Geraint is remembered for his wide range of work. So many people know him as a skilled singer-songwriter, but he was interested in much more, including radio, film and television. With the arrival of S4C he was able to realise his vision with the Video 9 programmes.

“We are grateful to the National Library of Wales for honouring him in this special way. We are also pleased that any donations from ticket sales will go to the Geraint Jarman Trust, a new fund inspired by his life and work to support the creativity of new voices from all walks of life and communities.”

Panellists discussing the archive highlights for the evening will include Keith Murrell, who worked with Geraint early in his singing career; Arts Council of Wales’ Dafydd Rhys, representing Jarman’s producing work, he also collaborated with him in broadcasting for many years; and actress Sue Roderick, who will reflect on Geraint’s acting and presenting career, including his role as PC Gordon Huws alongside her in Glas y Dorlan (1977).

Additional guests from across Jarman’s professional life will also be present, sharing memories and insights about the late icon.

Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales, said: “Geraint Jarman was a true icon of Welsh culture, and his work spans so many areas, from music to broadcasting to acting. The Wales Broadcast Archive exists to preserve and share the voices and stories that have shaped modern Wales, and this event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Geraint Jarman’s extraordinary contribution.

“By showcasing his archive at this live event and later online, we are giving people the chance to explore the breadth of his talent and see the lasting impact he had on our cultural life. We hope everyone will join us at the Wales Millennium Centre or online to discover and honour his remarkable legacy.”

The Wales Broadcast Archive at The National Library of Wales celebrates the legacy of Welsh broadcasting and is a partnership between the Library, ITV Cymru Wales, BBC Cymru Wales, and S4C. Funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Welsh Government, and the Library itself, its mission is to preserve and share Wales’s broadcast heritage with everyone.

Andrew White, Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales said: “Geraint Jarman’s work is a vital part of Wales’s cultural heritage, encompassing music, broadcasting, and moments that have helped shape our nation. Part-funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Wales Broadcast Archive and the Clip Corners are helping communities reconnect with that shared history. Thanks to National Lottery players, this project brings Geraint Jarman’s extraordinary legacy to life in ways that are accessible and inspiring, celebrating his impact on Welsh culture.”

Tickets to “Cofio Geraint Jarman” are available, with suggested donations to the Geraint Jarman Trust at

www.wmc.org.uk

The live event will be recorded and made available to watch on the National Library of Wales’s website shortly afterward, the footage will include extended archive clips.

Clip Corners:

The public can access the Wales Broadcast Archive at National Library of Wales at additional locations across Wales.

There are Clip Corners at:

● Carmarthen Library, Carmarthen

● Llanrwst Library, Llanrwst

● Conwy Culture Centre, Conwy

● West Glamorgan Archive Service, Swansea

● South Wales Miners’ Library, Swansea

● Gwynedd Archives, Caernarfon

● Cardiff University, Cardiff

● Glamorgan Archives, Cardiff

● Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

● Merthyr Tydfil Central Library, Merthyr Tydfil

● Anglesey Archives Service, Llangefni

● Northeast Wales Archives, Ruthin

● Hafren, Newtown

● Pembrokeshire Archives and Local Studies, Haverfordwest

Clip Corners soon to be opened:

● Wrexham Library

● Gwent Archives