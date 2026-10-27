National Park appoints renowned poet as first Artist in Residence

Nation Cymru staff

Poet Meleri Davies has been appointed as Eryri National Park’s first Artist in Residence – the first time the Authority has appointed an Artist in Residence, following in the footsteps of several other organisations across Wales that have appointed artists to support their work.

As part of her role, Meleri will support the National Park Authority as it develops the Plas y Bobol project – an ambitious initiative to establish a new headquarters and community hub at Plas Tan y Bwlch, near Maentwrog.

Meleri’s role will be to support, document and communicate this journey through artistic expression. During her time in the role, the intention is to use poetry and other creative approaches not only to share news about the project, but also to engage with local communities.

Meleri explained: “I see myself as a bridge between the National Park Authority and the local communities surrounding Plas Tan y Bwlch. There are so many considerations involved in developing an iconic centre such as Plas Tan y Bwlch, but there is also a wealth of local and community knowledge that needs to feed into the process.

“I hope to work creatively with local communities to communicate important stories and messages to the Authority as it plans the development of Plas Tan y Bwlch.”

The role represents an important step forward in recognising the value of creativity in communicating the work of public organisations.

Jonathan Cawley, Chief Executive of Eryri National Park Authority, said: “The Plas y Bobol project was established in response to a clear demand from local residents and young people for high-quality artistic and cultural opportunities in the area.

“Access to live arts and creative opportunities in rural areas is limited, and this project aims to address that gap by providing a platform for local voices.

“In doing so, the project will build on the legacy of Plas Tan y Bwlch as an educational centre that has inspired conservationists and artists from across the country and beyond.”

Meleri will work with the National Park Authority for almost a year, engaging with the communities of Maentwrog, Llanfrothen, Ffestiniog, Talsarnau, Porthmadog and Penrhyndeudraeth.

Her work will focus on creative community engagement, encouraging local residents, particularly young people, to become involved in the project.

This will complement the Authority’s exciting plans, in partnership with Frân Wen Theatre Company, to develop arts projects in the area.

Naomi Jones, Director of Land Management at Eryri National Park Authority, said:

“The partnership with youth theatre company Frân Wen and other local multidisciplinary artists will offer fantastic and unique opportunities for young people.

“Through a programme of co-produced activities that bring together the natural environment, the Welsh language and creative expression, young people will have opportunities to develop creative skills, build confidence and strengthen their connection with the landscape around them and their cultural identity.”

Who is the artist?

Although she now lives in Dyffryn Ogwen, Meleri is originally from Meirionnydd and grew up in Cwm Prysor.

She has close family connections to the area, alongside professional relationships developed through more than a decade of community development work across Gwynedd.

Meleri served as Chief Executive of Partneriaeth Ogwen for ten years, during which time she worked closely with organisations including Cwmni Bro Ffestiniog and Cymunedoli.

Meleri said: “I’m a Meirionnydd girl, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to come back home to work on this project.

“Drawing on my community development experience, I’ll start at grassroots level, connecting with community initiatives across the area and attending relevant local events.

“I’ll also work with the National Park Authority’s team and local artists to organise creative workshops in the area.”

Meleri now divides her professional time between writing and consultancy work supporting community projects.

Her debut poetry collection, Rhuo ei distawrwydd hi, won the Poetry category at the 2025 Wales Book of the Year Awards. The collection was reprinted four times within nine months.

Her first theatrical work is due to be staged in 2026, alongside the publication of her debut novel in spring 2026.

Reflecting on her appointment, Meleri added: “Creativity has been a transformative force in my own life, and I hope to share that power to engage and inspire people during my time as Artist in Residence.

“I’m confident that doing so will strengthen the relationship between the National Park Authority and local communities as they develop Plas y Bobol.”

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