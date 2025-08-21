National park readies for Dark Skies Festival

A festival which celebrates the wonder of the night sky is set to take place in the heart of Bannau Brycheiniog Dark Sky Reserve next month.

Taking place on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 September 2025 at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Visitor Centre, The Dark Skies Festival, has returned with one of its most exciting lineups yet.

During the festival, the Visitor Centre will come alive with a full day and evening of inspiring talks, hands-on activities, stargazing sessions, and immersive planetarium experiences – all set against one of the best backdrops for dark sky discovery in the UK.

Whether you’re a seasoned astronomer or simply love the beauty of a starry sky, the Dark Sky Festival offers something for everyone.

Wales became the first UK nation to introduce national good practice guidance to help protect its dark skies earlier this year.

The Welsh Government says ‘Good Practice Guidance: Planning for the Conservation and Enhancement of Dark Skies’ will help both stargazers and wildlife thrive in Wales for generations to come.

Endorsed by the CEO and Executive Director of DarkSky International, it is aimed to assist all involved in planning decisions – such as developers and local authorities – to focus on “the right light at the right time in the right place”.

Wales is already renowned for having the highest percentage of protected dark skies in the world.

The Welsh Government says avoiding light pollution – which wastes money, energy and carbon – benefits Wales’ cultural heritage and its tourism offer.

Stars

From Bannau Brycheiniog to Eryri, Wales boasts internationally recognised Dark Sky Reserves where visitors can see up to 2,000 stars at a time, compared to less than 100 in most urban areas.

Parts of Wales have also earned prestigious designations as a Dark Sky Park, Dark Sky Sanctuary and Dark Sky Community.

Festival highlights

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “The night sky is one of our most precious natural treasures, connecting us to countless generations who gazed at the same stars above Wales, and I want to ensure it’s preserved for future generations to discover and cherish.”

The festival features guided circular walks, Myths and Legends of the Night Sky Planetarium Show, expert talks and even a night sky photography course as well as bat walks on both days.

The festival takes place at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Visitor Centre · Libanus, Brecon, Powys, LD3 8ER.

View the full programme of events here.

