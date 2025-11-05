National Slate Museum redevelopment reaches new milestone

One year on from temporary closure, the National Slate Museum redevelopment has reached a new milestone.

This week the building has been formally handed over to building partners MPH construction, marking a key stage in the delivery of the redevelopment which will breathe new life into the much-loved museum and safeguard the spectacular historic buildings and globally important collections for future generations to experience and enjoy the incredible story of slate.

Helen Goddard, National Slate Museum Project Manager said: “This is a significant moment for the project. So much has happened since we closed the museum back in November 2024, including relocating all the collections off site to our new collections centre, a programme of engagement work in the local community and detailed work on developing our building plans. This milestone now takes us forward to actual physical work beginning on site – work that will ensure this historic site continues to inspire future generations.”

The first works undertaken involve demolishing the now out-dated shop and café buildings, both built when the museum was redeveloped back in 1998.

“These buildings were new additions to the museum in 1998 and are no longer fit for purpose,” continues Helen. “The shop will be replaced with a more sympathetically designed and accessible building which will better serve visitors as they enter the museum.

“At the southern end of the site, one of the project’s most exciting developments will see the creation of a brand-new cafe, learning and community centre. This beautifully designed building will significantly increase the space we can make available for community use and events while creating a fantastic visitor experience. The first floor will offer accessible and modern facilities for lifelong learning about the globally significant culture and history of the slate industry and the way it has shaped Wales.”

The redevelopment will provide new visitor facilities as well as much improved interpretation about the story of slate which will transform the site into a gateway location for the World Heritage Site. Much of the work will focus on key conservation projects addressing some of the current strains on the building. This includes repairing and conserving the museum’s amazing Dinorwig window frames – and in some cases, recasting the unique metal frames as well as realigning and repointing the walls of the museum and securing the infrastructure of the building itself.

The £25 million project is funded by a £12m grant by the National Lottery Heritage Fund as well as support from Welsh Government, the UK Government via Cyngor Gwynedd as part of the Llewyrch o’r Llechi project, Welsh Government’s Communities Facilities Programme, Garfield Weston Foundation and other funders.

Andy Roberts, MPH Construction Director, said: “We are pleased to commence work on the redevelopment of the National Slate Museum – a key part of Welsh industrial heritage that has shaped many communities and landscapes across the country. Following the handover of the site, our team is committed to preserving the museum’s unique character while improving its accessibility, sustainability, and overall experience for visitors. With our site team already on location, and in close collaboration with Amgueddfa Cymru, their project team and the local community, we are excited to help begin the next chapter in the museum’s story – respecting the past and building for the future.

While building work takes place on site, museum staff have been relocated to key locations at the heart of the slate landscape to keep the story alive in the community. Shop and café staff are now at the nearby Quarry Hospital, built to provide care and treatment for the quarrymen. The museum’s own quarrymen have moved to Penrhyn Castle where for the first time in history the craft of splitting slate is being carried out in the former home of one of the wealthiest quarry owners in the world. Meanwhile, the museum’s blacksmith is working at Cei Llechi, The Slate Quary at Caernarfon with another young blacksmith at Crefft Migldi Magldi.

In a poignant nod to its industrial roots, the museum has also acquired Offis Fawr – the original office of the Dinorwig Slate Quarry – located just above the museum. This historic link reinforces the museum’s commitment to preserving and interpreting the region’s slate legacy forming a unique connection to the past.

For more information about the redevelopment and the museum’s ongoing programmes visit www.museum.wales/slate