National Trust announces fun-filled half-term events across Wales

Ella Groves

The National Trust has released details of a series of adventures and activities to keep the whole family entertained across Wales this February half-term.

From family-friendly walking trails to beatboxing workshops to creative craft sessions there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

With National Trust properties in south, mid, and north Wales you’re bound to find the perfect family day out near you this spring.

North Wales

If you’ve got any budding gardeners in the family then they’ll undoubtedly enjoy getting to help plant seasonal blooms at Bodnant Garden near Colwyn Bay in Conwy.

Running between 10:30 and 12:30 on Tuesday and Thursday this February half term week, children can join the garden team and help plant the new display of snowdrops.

Or if you’re looking for something a bit more unique this half term, you can head to Plas Newydd House and Garden, Anglesey, to celebrate Welsh music with Mr Phormula.

With drop-in workshops running on the 14, 21, and 28 of February children can join Mr Phormula to celebrate a belated Dydd Miwsig Cymru (Wales Music Day).

Mid Wales

As Powis House and Garden begin a large scale project to upgrade the wiring within the 13th century castle, they will also be ‘Powering Up’ the fun this half term.

A new interactive family trail can be found inside with a hard-hat dressing up area, plug and socket activities, and ‘spot it’ challenges along the way.

The National Trust says on their website it is “guaranteed to keep the whole family entertained as you discover more about how we care for this majestic medieval castle now and into the future.”

In the gardens you can enjoy the ‘Pocket Trail’ designed to get everyone exploring and playing together as you see what natural treasures you can collect along the way.

South Wales

Children can learn all about nature in winter at Dyffryn Gardens in the Vale of Glamorgan this half term with Y Mis Bach spotter trail.

You can pick up a bingo sheet from the Welcome Centre when you arrive and set out into the grounds to find out all about the gardens during winter.

Or head to Dinefwr in Carmarthenshire where you can join the first ‘Birding with Branwen’ event of 2026.

On 21 February families can wander through the historic Welsh parkland and discover the many bird species that call the grounds home.

All the above events are free but normal admission charges apply for entry to the venue.